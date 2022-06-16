Heatwave isn't hurting Muscatine crops, field agronomist says

MUSCATINE — In the past week, a heatwave has taken over much of the country, with many states — including Iowa — dealing with heat and humidity. With next week’s forecast predicting more days with temperatures reaching the high 90s, some wonder if that will hurt crops.

“There are several angles to look at here,” Virgil Schmitt, Iowa State University extension field agronomist, said.

People believe corn may be stressed at temperatures above 86 degrees, Schmitt said, but that depends on how much moisture the plants have. It's early in the season, so corn should withstand heat up to 92 degrees with adequate soil moisture.

“Another thing we have going for us is not only do we have good soil moisture where the roots are at this point, but there also isn’t a whole lot of leaf area at this time, which basically means the demand for water is less than if the plants were larger,” Schmitt said. “So the impact (of the heat) is relatively small at this particular point.”

Schmitt said heat might help the corn crop along, aiding in its development and accelerating its growth so long as the corn doesn’t become stressed.

“In an ideal world, every May and June would have above-average temperatures to get the plants as far along as quickly as possible before backing off a few days before tasseling, having cooler-than-normal temperatures on through the end of the season.”

Schmitt said he'd seen no signs of soybean stress this year, either.

“While I’d like for it to be a smidge cooler during the daytime, I don’t think at this point it’s really hurt us that much,” he said. “But that story may change in July and August, particularly if we don’t get the water to support the plants. My biggest concern right now is more from a water standpoint, as we don’t have quite as much water in the bank that we usually have.”

The upcoming forecasts haven’t raised concerns, Schmitt said.

“The 30-day outlook showed, for us, to have pretty normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, with the eight to 14-day forecast showing a prediction of above average temperatures and near-normal precipitation. If we get that near-normal precipitation, which should hopefully fill up the rest of the soil profile,” Schmitt said.

In the meantime, for farmers who want to prevent as little stress as possible for their crops, Schmitt suggested that they try to minimize all non heat-related stress factors. These include weeds, pests and plant diseases.

“I don’t want to say that everybody should be spraying for insects whether there are any out there or not and using fungicides if there’s no diseases out there,” he said. “Paying attention to the thresholds — is there enough disease or enough insects out in the field to be concerned about — is going to be more important if we are struggling for some moisture.”

Schmitt encouraged farmers to be careful on hot days.

“There is no crop out there that’s worth your health,” he said.

