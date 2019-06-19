WEST LIBERTY — Recent heavy rainfall has added to sewer woes in West Liberty. Sewer operations were already under fire from the federal EPA when major rainfall events on May 29 and 30 resulted in untreated sanitary sewer flows being diverted to the storm sewer system, 430,000 gallons on the 29th and 300,000 gallons on the 30th.
"None of this helps our case at all," City Engineer Leo Foley told the City Council Tuesday night. Foley has working with the EPA concerning proper recording of sewage flow. Resolution may involve a detailed facility plan, including anticipated future flow strength and design capacity to treat flow. "I have a feeling I'll be updating you at the next meeting," Foley said.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Lawrence McNaul reported the planned management transfer of the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Texas-based CH2M Jacobs to the city will occur at 5 p.m. June 30. The move is anticipated to save the city around $430,000 annually. "It can't come soon enough," McNaul commented. "I believe except for a few small things everything is in place."
GOING TO THE WELL
A well in the electric power house could possibly be rehabilitated to become the city's third productive well, Foley reported. "That well is not a good well," said Foley, but he added the estimated $60,000 to revive it would be a tremendous savings over the up to $1.5 million to establish a new well.
Foley said water tests will be sent to the Iowa DNR for approval. "You need another well," he told the council. "We're keeping our fingers crossed."
FULL-TIME POSITIONS CONSIDERED
Full time city staff could increase by two, under possibilities being studied by the council's Employee Committee and discussed during a council work session preceding Tuesday night's regular meeting. The committee, consisting of Council Members Cara McFerren and Robert Rock, reported on considerations of establishing a full time economic development director and a full time emergency Management coordinator.
"The only thing that's bothering me is the dollar amount," McFerren said of the potential economic development position. "I don't know if we can sustain another full-time position."
"It would be a valuable tool for the city, but also an expense," McNaul commented.
Rock said emergency management is now conducted by a part-time intern. "Having somebody every day would be nice," he said. "It would be a busy position, and funding it would be tough."
No decisions were made Tuesday night. Study and review of both possibilities will continue.
NO FIREWORKS ALLOWED
With Independence Day less than a month away, complaints about fireworks have been received. The council reminds West Liberty residents that city ordinance prohibits the use of fireworks within city limits.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $448,295.
- The council approved Pay Estimate No. 15 of $18,835 to All American Concrete of West Liberty for the Maxson Avenue Street Project -- Elm to Miller Street, closing out the project at a total cost of $1,883,554.
- The council approved a resolution to place residency requirements for West Liberty Public Library Trustees on the Nov. 5 general election ballot. The proposal would require trustees to live within city limits or within West Liberty School District boundaries and would reduce the trustee term from six to four years.
- The council approved a request from the West Liberty Area Arts Council to hold the annual Music in the Park summer concert series Friday nights downtown August 2-23.
