Henry Marquard announces candidacy for county attormey

Marquard said the job is largely administrative. He said that former county attorney Alan Ostergren had made the county attorney the top prosecutor for the county, but disagrees with that. He said the job is to set policy and decide which cases are prosecuted and what charges are filed.

“We always talk about justice for the victim, but the prosecutor under ethical law protects the rights of the accused,” he said. “I’ve seen cases in this county that should not have been prosecuted. When you prosecute someone, whether that person eventually wins or loses, you are basically going to destroy someone’s life. The cost of defending yourself, reputational cost, you are held in pretrial detention, you have basically lost your job, your career has been destroyed … the decision to charge someone with a crime is, I think, the most important decision that the state can ever make.”

He said a full-time county attorney is part of area law enforcement and should not be. One of the jobs is to oversee the police and other government agencies to make sure they do their job correctly.

Marquard served one term as chairman of the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission as well as four years as a member. He has been a member of the Iowa Supreme Court Civil Justice Reform Taskforce, and was past president of the Muscatine Board of Catholic Education.

