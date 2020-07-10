Henry Marquard announces candidacy for county attormey

MUSCATINE — Henry Marquard, a retired attorney and former Mucsatine County Board of Supervisors candidate, has announced his intent to seek the Muscatine County Democrat’s nomination to run for Muscatine county attorney.
During a special convention Monday, Marquard will compete against William Tharp and anyone else nominated for the Democratic nod to run for the office. As general counsel for Stanley Consultants as well as having a served as a litigation attorney in the Chicago, Ill. area, Marquard feels he is well qualified for the office. He also served for 14 years as an instructor at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He said his main reason for running is because he believes the county attorney should be a part-time position of about 20 hours a week. He said with the coming budget crunch due to COVID-19, it would be a way the county could save some money.
“It was made a full time position largely politically so Jerry Allison, who was the county attorney, wouldn’t run for re-election,” Marquard said. ‘He didn’t want to be full-time attorney.”
During the recent search for an interim county attorney, only one candidate applied, he said. Marquard thinks this is because the job is full time and many attorneys don’t want to give up their practice to serve as a full time county attorney. He also spoke about the possibility of hiring part time assistant county attorneys with specialized skills.
Marquard said the job is largely administrative. He said that former county attorney Alan Ostergren had made the county attorney the top prosecutor for the county, but disagrees with that. He said the job is to set policy and decide which cases are prosecuted and what charges are filed.
“We always talk about justice for the victim, but the prosecutor under ethical law protects the rights of the accused,” he said. “I’ve seen cases in this county that should not have been prosecuted. When you prosecute someone, whether that person eventually wins or loses, you are basically going to destroy someone’s life. The cost of defending yourself, reputational cost, you are held in pretrial detention, you have basically lost your job, your career has been destroyed … the decision to charge someone with a crime is, I think, the most important decision that the state can ever make.”
He said a full-time county attorney is part of area law enforcement and should not be. One of the jobs is to oversee the police and other government agencies to make sure they do their job correctly.
Marquard served one term as chairman of the Iowa Environmental Protection Commission as well as four years as a member. He has been a member of the Iowa Supreme Court Civil Justice Reform Taskforce, and was past president of the Muscatine Board of Catholic Education.
