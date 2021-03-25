HERd of volunteers hopes to help the Muscatine community

MUSCATINE — After running a Facebook group for women who wish to have a forum to discuss issues with each other, Haille Kerr is expanding to start a group of volunteers to help the community.

Earlier this week, the Facebook page for the HERd went live and there has been plenty of interest online. The whole idea started when Kerr created a Facebook forum called ‘Unapologetically Yours,’ which offered a group for women to discuss issues that aren’t always normalized by society. The group now has over 400 members. This lead to an idea to create a group dedicated to volunteerism.

“It wasn’t even my idea to make the group,” Kerr said. “One of my friends told me I was so inspirational and always trying to help people and I should create a group. “

A 2016 graduate of East Campus in Muscatine, Kerr said she got a first-hand education in hands-on work and in being there for other people. Earlier this year she entered a time when she was exploring herself and her happiness. She quickly harkened back to the days when she learned to help herself by helping others. Saying she had always loved helping people and giving back however she could, she started the group to offer assistance.