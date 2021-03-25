HERd of volunteers hopes to help the Muscatine community

MUSCATINE — After running a Facebook group for women who wish to have a forum to discuss issues with each other, Haille Kerr is expanding to start a group of volunteers to help the community.
Earlier this week, the Facebook page for the HERd went live and there has been plenty of interest online. The whole idea started when Kerr created a Facebook forum called ‘Unapologetically Yours,’ which offered a group for women to discuss issues that aren’t always normalized by society. The group now has over 400 members. This lead to an idea to create a group dedicated to volunteerism.
“It wasn’t even my idea to make the group,” Kerr said. “One of my friends told me I was so inspirational and always trying to help people and I should create a group. “
A 2016 graduate of East Campus in Muscatine, Kerr said she got a first-hand education in hands-on work and in being there for other people. Earlier this year she entered a time when she was exploring herself and her happiness. She quickly harkened back to the days when she learned to help herself by helping others. Saying she had always loved helping people and giving back however she could, she started the group to offer assistance.
While HERd has yet to have its first volunteer service project, Kerr said she has reached out to several businesses in the area to find out what need to be done in the community. She says, especially with COVID-19, people should be more active in the community and help others.
“I envisioned groups of about 10 and we can reach out to businesses and see if they need anything done,” Kerr said. “Another member had a cool idea — chalk the walk. She knows someone who is a young mom that she wanted to raise money for and — I don’t know the whole story — but she was saying chalk the walk where we have a designated area of concrete and we have a designated fee to come and draw whatever on the walk.”
She said people interested in joining can send a request on the Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/147986393876050/. Kerr stresses the group is not just for women.