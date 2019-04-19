MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman is in stable condition after she was rescued from a smoke-filled apartment Thursday night and transported to Unity PointHealth Trinity Muscatine by the Muscatine Fire Department ambulance.
According to a release from the city, Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 11:58 p.m. Thursday of a kitchen fire in Apartment B at 403 West 3rd Street with an individual trapped and yelling for help. First responders could see fire through the second story window on the backside of the building upon arrival and initiated a fire attack.
“When we arrived we could not hear anyone yelling for help,” Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer said.
Firefighters then forced the door open to the upstairs apartment and began a search.
“Lieutenant Roy Patterson and firefighter Reese Hall made entry into the smoke filled apartment and searched for the victim,” Ronzheimer said. “They were able to locate the victim and brought her downstairs.”
The victim was then taken to an ambulance where other firefighters worked on her. She was transported to Unity PointHealth Trinity Hospital in stable condition.
Fire crews ‘knocked down’ the main body of the fire within 13 minutes, and then continued to overhaul the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was completely out.
There was fire damage throughout the apartment involved with limited water and smoke damage to other apartments.
Initial reports from the completed on-scene investigation indicate that the fire started in the kitchen. Smoke detectors were present and did activate. Direct fire and smoke loss estimate is approximately $7,500, with about $2,500 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents of the building.
There were no emergency responder injuries. The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 11 fire fighters responded to the fire including off duty personnel.
