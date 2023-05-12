With the Mississippi River falling below 20 feet, city workers began removing the HESCO wall that protected businesses along the riverfront from the floodwaters.

As workers removed the barriers, Muscatine County Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper watched from his truck. With the flood being his first emergency in the role, he reflected on how well it had gone. He credits a team effort between the city, county and state for the response.

He said Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation early so the county was able to get needed resources. Reynolds visited Muscatine earlier this week to survey the flood area and hear from local officials about the flood response.

While Jasper is not sure at this point, he does not believe there will be much damage from the flood.

“We’re not anticipating a lot of major damage,” he said. ”A lot of the houses in Montpellier and Fairport are elevated. We’re hoping not to see a lot of damage out that way. We are going to have to wait and see about damage to Riverside Park when the water goes down a bit more to get in some of the buildings to see what kind of damage they have."

On May 2, the Mississippi River crested in Muscatine at 22.5 feet, the seventh-highest flood on record. The highest was in 1993 when the river crested at 25.6 feet. The river is expected to fall to moderate flood stage below 18 feet on Saturday.

This was the first year the HESCO wall was put into place. Mayor Brad Bark said the wall was paid for by the city and by business owner Gary Diercks. The 4-foot tall wall ran 650 feet along the block containing businesses. Hahn Redi-Mix donated the sand to fill the barrier, which was about 200 tons. Representatives from HESCO visited Muscatine to show city employees how to construct the wall, and tools for the wall had been borrowed from the city of Davenport.

Jasper said much of the sand was being removed with backhoes. He does not know yet if the city will ask for volunteers to help remove the remaining sand.

A 13-year veteran of the county, Jasper said this was his first real disaster. He said there were some plans from previous floods, but what really allowed the area to move ahead was the communication between all the entities. Jasper said he had spoken with emergency managers from other counties.

“I’ll tell you when they first started talking about river levels and it being my first disaster, some panic sunk in,” he said. “Once we got into it, I feel everything went smoothly and that panic went away.”

He said the city and county would continue perfecting the response to floods. In the future he hopes to improve communications with some utilities and the railroad. He said the changes were minor and he was confident during the next emergency that they would be corrected.

