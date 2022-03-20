 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Heuer Construction, Inc. to start patching project in Muscatine on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Ford Avenue (copy)

Another round of full-depth road-patching is expected to begin this week, starting on Monday, March 21, with an emergency repair on Hershey Avenue near the northbound ramps for Highway 61.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE — Emergency repairs to Hershey Avenue near the northbound ramp of Highway 61 begin on Monday.

The work is part of repairs that must be done before the 2022 Full Depth Patching project begins and the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project continues.

Heuer Construction, Inc. the company awarded the Full Depth Patching contract, is doing the work.

On Tuesday, Heuer will begin the final work on the Park Avenue Lane Conversion Project. One of Park Avenue’s outside lanes from Washington Street to Colorado Street will be closed while the work is done.

Heuer was awarded the $440,800 patching project Nov. 4, 2021. The scope of work includes parts of Cedar Street, Isett Avenue, Houser Street, Stewart Road, Robin Road, Frontage Road and Devitt Avenue.

As the patching begins, Musser Street will be closed from Wisconsin and Baker streets to Grandview to prepare the east side of the latter intersection for paving.

People are also reading…

West 8th Street will be closed from Broadway to Lucas streets as work on the West Hill Sanitary & Sewer Separation Project continues, with crews working in the Lucas Street and West 8th Street intersection starting on Monday, March 28.

Projects may be delayed or extended because of weather. 

The city asks motorists to seek alternative routes, or if that is not possible, to drive slowly and cautiously.

For more information, visit the city of Muscatine website and click on the “Construction” page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coffee with a cop in Muscatine

Coffee with a cop in Muscatine

The monthly Coffee with a Cop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 in the Muscatine Community College library — Loeper Student Learni…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News