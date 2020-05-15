High Prairie United Methodist Church donates $24,000 to Community Continuity Fund

MUSCATINE – High Prairie United Methodist Church recently donated $24,000 to Community Continuity Fund.
The congregation of High Prairie United Methodist Church saw a need arising in the Muscatine community and decided to take action. The gift will impact two causes. To help meet the growing need for food for individuals and families in Muscatine and Louisa County, $22,000 will address food insecurity. Funds will be distributed to food pantries to assist the most vulnerable among our communities. This portion of the fund will be matched.
“I thought that since we had the money it was time to share it.” Wilma Roach, High Prairie United Methodist Church Mission Chairwoman stated. “This was just one more way we could help our community and our neighboring community Louisa County, which is just like a part of us.”
High Prairie United Methodist Church donors also saw an importance to ensure families are able keep pets during these difficult times so $2,000 will be donated to a local pet food pantry, For Pet’s Sake, to help feed and foster family pets.
“Right now, with the kids home all the time... Their lives have been so changed,” Roach said. “They get a lot of emotional support from their animals whether it’s a gerbil, parrot, dog or cat.”
The Community Continuity Fund was established to support the immediate needs of our neighbors in Muscatine County. Each day, needs are created by interruptions in services, potential shortages in food and funding, and gaps in nutrition for food-insecure children, families, and seniors.
To donate to this fund, visit the donate page of our website, select Muscatine County Funds and Community Continuity Fund. Cash and checks can also be accepted when you stop in or mail or donations to the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, 208 W. Second Street, Suite 213, Muscatine, IA 52761. The office is open normal business hours with limited staff to keep donors and employees safe.
For more information about the Community Continuity Fund and where funds have been awarded so far, visit the COVID-19 Response page on the website, call the office at 563-264-3863, or email info@givinggreater.org.
