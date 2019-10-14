MUSCATINE — During the regular Muscatine School Board meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Jerry Riibe addressed three issues that were previously identified by the board as being district goals.
Preparing for post-secondary options
While the graduation rate in Muscatine schools has improved, Riibe hopes to improve the district's manner of providing an education for kids who struggle. The district is working on creating a pathways high school that will partner with Muscatine Community College to provide an education that will give students certification in some areas. The district has had workshops that taught welding, manufacturing, culinary arts and nursing.
“It’s just not enough,” Riibe said.
The Pathway High School will offer a chance for students to connect academic courses with potential job-related courses. Riibe said the idea is for students to get a high school diploma and to be able to get a job when they graduate.
Utilizing resources effectively, equitably
Riibe said with enrollment down 75 students this year, the district lost about $500,000 in state funding, creating the need for a rollback in spending.
During the meeting, the district voted to offer early retirement to district staff to cut spending. Riibe said with the district’s plan to close Central Middle School next year, he believes the district will be able to withstand the drop in enrollment.
“The district should be in pretty good shape, even with the reduction in monies,” Riibe said.
He also said there is a need for the auditorium and gym at Central to be maintained, even after it closes in 2020. Riibe said the district may have to partner with the community to make this happen.
He also said people and programs are what teach Muscatine students and these are areas the school board will have to keep an eye on.
Creating a positive, supportive environment
Muscatine schools work with students, some as young as first grade, with serious violent behavioral issues.
There have been issues where students were suspended for violent outbursts, Riibe said.
“You may have read about a classroom (elsewhere in Iowa) having to be evacuated because a kid is tearing the room apart,” he said. “I would like to be able to say that hasn’t happened in Muscatine schools, but I can’t.”
He said the district identified about 20 Muscatine students who cause anxiety to other students and teachers because of violent behavior. He also said the district knows if those issues aren’t corrected at a young age, they won’t be corrected.
The district is considering beginning a course where violent students are removed from the classroom and become part of a therapeutic class. Riibe said there are only two or three programs like this in the country, but he promises there will be more in the future.
