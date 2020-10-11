 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway 22 bridge in Muscatine County named for veterans advocate Chuck Geertz
0 comments
alert top story

Highway 22 bridge in Muscatine County named for veterans advocate Chuck Geertz

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week a sign was placed on a local bridge, naming it in honor of a hometown hero. Thanks to a movement from people in Muscatine County, a bridge on Highway 22 over the Cedar River has been named in honor of local veteran and advocate Chuck Geertz. Geertz, 63, was pronounced dead Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. He was returning home from a veterans rally in Colorado. The 23-year military veteran is known throughout the area as someone who was always there to help, no matter the need. Among his accomplishments, he helped for Healing at English River Outfitters in Washington County. HERO was established to provide veterans with a safe outdoor experience to promote healing and family integration.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Louisa County to assess ambulance service
Local

Louisa County to assess ambulance service

  • Updated

WAPELLO — Louisa County Supervisor Brad Quigley told the board of supervisors Tuesday that he was continuing his efforts to organize a countyw…

A beautiful day for beautiful art
Local

A beautiful day for beautiful art

  • Updated

Area artist Chris Anderson continues work Tuesday on a mural he is painting on the back of the Ruhl and Ruhl building in downtown Muscatine. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News