Highway 99 bridgework to be completed by the end of the week.

WAPELLO — Repairs to a city street approach may not be finished, but most of the work remaining on the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello should be completed by the end of the week, Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt told the board of supervisors Tuesday.
According to Shutt, the paint striping scheduled for Friday will be the last work done on the bridge.
“(Completion of that work) will be enough to have it technically open and their working days (completed),” Shutt said.
The bridge will remain closed to traffic because the city of Wapello is still completing repairs on the Franklin Street approach to the new structure, he said.
Shutt said a concrete pour for the street work is set for later this week.
“I’m hoping by the end of next week we can have the grand opening,” he said.
Shutt also said a new bridge on S Avenue west of Morning Sun should be open by the end of the week, despite recent heavy rains in the area. After a reported 5 inches of rain fell in the Morning Sun area he visited the S Avenue worksite and found the water was within about one foot of the new bridge deck.
Shutt said the heavy rains had caused several county road washouts, but the secondary roads crew had responded well and most had been quickly repaired.
Shutt also said he had received good news from the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad relating to a drainage project near Fredonia. The project includes running drainage tubes under railroad property to improve surface water drainage from the east end of Fredonia.
Initially the railroad was seeking $34,000 from the county to allow the installation, but Shutt said the company had now dropped the request to $1 and was waiving that payment.
The supervisors said they welcomed that news and indicated they would take the railroad’s action into consideration in dealing with a railroad request to close the X Avenue railroad crossing west of Columbus Junction.
In other portions of his weekly report to the supervisors, Shutt said the county was still waiting for a final authorization from the Federal Emergency Management Agency before starting repair work to an access road into the county’s Indian Slough Wildlife Area and other projects.
In other action, the supervisors met with Katie Hammond, representing the Chief Wapello Days Committee, and informally agreed to allow the group to use the courthouse lawn for a music concert.
According to a flyer that Hammond distributed, the concert by the musical group PEARL will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 17. Other activities planned for the annual celebration, which is being scaled back this year because of Covid-19, will include a lighted 9:30 p.m. parade on Friday; pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m., Saturday, July 18, followed by a 10 a.m. parade.
Food vendors will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Hammond said the committee and Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine felt a modified Chief Wapello Days celebration would provide some entertainment without endangering local residents and visitors.
