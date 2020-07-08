Highway 99 bridgework to be completed by the end of the week.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — Repairs to a city street approach may not be finished, but most of the work remaining on the County Highway 99 bridge at Wapello should be completed by the end of the week, Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt told the board of supervisors Tuesday.

According to Shutt, the paint striping scheduled for Friday will be the last work done on the bridge.

“(Completion of that work) will be enough to have it technically open and their working days (completed),” Shutt said.

The bridge will remain closed to traffic because the city of Wapello is still completing repairs on the Franklin Street approach to the new structure, he said.

Shutt said a concrete pour for the street work is set for later this week.

“I’m hoping by the end of next week we can have the grand opening,” he said.

Shutt also said a new bridge on S Avenue west of Morning Sun should be open by the end of the week, despite recent heavy rains in the area. After a reported 5 inches of rain fell in the Morning Sun area he visited the S Avenue worksite and found the water was within about one foot of the new bridge deck.