Highway 99 ribbon cutting ceremony set for July 13

WILTON — Although details still need to be worked out, a July 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello has been tentatively set, county officials said Tuesday during the board of supervisors meeting.

Originally the ribbon-cutting had been set for July 3, but the county was forced to postpone that event after weather conditions slowed work.

County engineer Larry Roehl told the supervisors this week that most of the work on the bridge, which replaced a structure that was constructed in 1948, should be substantially completed in the next week.

Other repair work that the city of Wapello is completing on Franklin Street may also be finished by the ribbon-cutting, officials said.

Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt said they would send out official notifications about the ribbon-cutting once they are able to confirm the July 13 date.

Construction on the nearly $9.4 million bridge began in early January 2019, following a delay of several months while Windstream Communications removed a communications cable from the old bridge.

The two also provided their weekly departmental update.