Highway 99 ribbon cutting ceremony set for July 13

WILTON — Although details still need to be worked out, a July 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello has been tentatively set, county officials said Tuesday during the board of supervisors meeting.
Originally the ribbon-cutting had been set for July 3, but the county was forced to postpone that event after weather conditions slowed work.
County engineer Larry Roehl told the supervisors this week that most of the work on the bridge, which replaced a structure that was constructed in 1948, should be substantially completed in the next week.
Other repair work that the city of Wapello is completing on Franklin Street may also be finished by the ribbon-cutting, officials said.
Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt said they would send out official notifications about the ribbon-cutting once they are able to confirm the July 13 date.
Construction on the nearly $9.4 million bridge began in early January 2019, following a delay of several months while Windstream Communications removed a communications cable from the old bridge.
The two also provided their weekly departmental update.
Shutt said a new bridge on S Avenue should open in a few days and also reported final reviews by the Federal Emergency Management Administration were being made on planned work for L Avenue (Indian Slough) and F Avenue (Mud Bottoms).
He also reported a potential animal impact to F Avenue south of Wapello, explaining muskrats or other animals were apparently blocking drainage structures, which could lead to flooding on the road.
Supervisor Chris Ball pointed out a small claims case that apparently involved earlier damage was pending against an adjacent property owner.
The supervisors also approved two applications from Windstream Communications to install equipment on county rights of way. The first would deliver telephone service to a residence on 130th Street, while the second would place cable on W Avenue near the Washington County line.
Supervisor Brad Quigley pointed out that Wednesday marked the transition of Roehl moving to the assistant county engineer’s position and Shutt assuming the county engineer’s position.
Roehl had indicated earlier that he plans to retire later in August.
In other action during Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors also:
• Approved fireworks permits for Kathy Morrison, Letts, and Michelle Stone, Morning Sun.
• Signed a resolution transferring $665,340 from the county’s Rural Services Fund to the Secondary Roads account. The transfer is the second of two equal amounts that are routinely made during the year.
• Signed a resolution officially setting the Fiscal Year 2021 budget appropriations.
In final action, the supervisors met with Louisa County Extension Service Director Kathy Vance and approved accepting a $36,000 Community Development Block Grant for funding assistance related to COVID-19 costs.
The supervisors took the action after holding a public hearing to gather local input on the project. There were no comments provided during the public hearing.
Vance reported the funds would be used by the Louisa County Public Health Service and the Community Health Center of Southeast Iowa in Columbus City to cover translation services and the purchase of mobile temperature units.
Angela Shipley, executive director the Louisa Development Group, which partners with the extension service, will serve as the local contact for the grant program, Vance said.
