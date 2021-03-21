 Skip to main content
Historic Commission seeks nominations for 2021 awards
Historic Commission seeks nominations for 2021 awards

musco historic preservation

Becky Allgood and Lynn Pruitt presented last year's Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission report before Muscatine County Board of Supervisors. One of the commission's focuses is getting all of the county's country schools and churches — standing or not — mapped.

 MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE – The Historic Preservation Commission and the Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation are looking for community members who have gone above and beyond to preserve Muscatine history to earn a special honor during Historic Preservation Month.

The two groups are seeking award nominations that will be given during the Historic Preservation Month celebration in May. Nominations need to include property owners’ names and addresses as well as a description of the type of work they have done to secure Muscatine history. Owners can nominate their own property and/or work or individuals can nominate properties that they know about. Work should focus on retaining the historic integrity of the property and have been completed in 2019 or 2020. Before and after photos should be attacked to the nomination but are not required.

Deadlines for submissions is April 14, 2021. Nominations need to be submitted in writing to the Community Development Department at 215 Sycamore in Muscatine or by email to jroayl-goodwin@muscatineiowa.gov.

