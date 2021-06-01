 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historic Homes tour goes virtual this year
0 comments
top story

Historic Homes tour goes virtual this year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Musser Library reopening

The Musser Public Library 

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – People wishing to see the insides of three historic houses in Muscatine have only to go to their computers to see the history and current state of the houses.

While the Muscatine Historical Preservation Society normally has an in-person walking tour of historic homes and buildings in the area, this year the group decided on a virtual tour.

The tour covers homes at 609 W. Second St.; 503 W. Second St.; 516 W. Second St.; and 1124 Oakland Drive. Jodi-Royal Goodwin, the community development director for the city, leads the video tour through the buildings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The video was made in conjunction with the Musser Public Library. JoAnn Carlson with the library and Deven Pettit from the society assisted in the writing of the script and the gathering of visual materials.

“Yes, we plan on doing these more frequently,” library director Pam Collins said. “We are excited to tap into the enormous and deep archives housed at the Musser Public Library to really tell some of the historical stories of people, businesses and, of course, historic properties.”

The video can be seen at https://boxcast.tv/view/history-homes-eq0bjxgq7xhiuv9qnvwt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muscatine High School begins second phase of stadium renovations
Local

Muscatine High School begins second phase of stadium renovations

This week, construction crews began tearing down the old bleachers, beginning with the assigned middle school student bleachers before moving onto the main bleachers. The replacement of the bleachers is all part of the second phase of the stadium’s renovation. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News