Historic Homes tour goes virtual this year

MUSCATINE – People wishing to see the insides of three historic houses in Muscatine have only to go to their computers to see the history and current state of the houses.

While the Muscatine Historical Preservation Society normally has an in-person walking tour of historic homes and buildings in the area, this year the group decided on a virtual tour.

The tour covers homes at 609 W. Second St.; 503 W. Second St.; 516 W. Second St.; and 1124 Oakland Drive. Jodi-Royal Goodwin, the community development director for the city, leads the video tour through the buildings.

The video was made in conjunction with the Musser Public Library. JoAnn Carlson with the library and Deven Pettit from the society assisted in the writing of the script and the gathering of visual materials.

“Yes, we plan on doing these more frequently,” library director Pam Collins said. “We are excited to tap into the enormous and deep archives housed at the Musser Public Library to really tell some of the historical stories of people, businesses and, of course, historic properties.”

The video can be seen at https://boxcast.tv/view/history-homes-eq0bjxgq7xhiuv9qnvwt

