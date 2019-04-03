WEST LIBERTY— A traffic signal that hung over a major intersection in West Liberty for six decades will be on permanent display at the historic train depot.
The donation of the stoplight was officially accepted during Tuesday night's city council meeting by Scott Brook of the West Liberty Heritage Foundation.
"It may not seem like a big deal to a lot of people, but it has seen a lot of generations," Brook told the council. "We'll have it inside the depot."
The light dated back to the late 1940s, hanging over the intersection of Third and Columbus Streets, which is where US Highway 6 and Iowa Highway 70 meet. But a request last December to temporarily remove the light to accommodate over-height traffic revealed that age and deterioration had taken its toll.
The light had sustained damage from being struck by previous over-height traffic, and the fix for avoiding continued strikes would be new 18-foot poles. If the light were to be snagged, it was feared the poles rather than the supporting cables would snap, creating a worse traffic problem.
The light's electrical wiring was frayed beyond repair. And cost of a new light was estimated between $7,200 and $21,000. So the decision was made to donate the light to the Heritage Foundation.
"I'm glad it's found a nice home," Mayor Robert Hartman said.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $238,606.
- The council set an April 16 public hearing for a budget amendment for the current fiscal year.
- City Manager Lawrence McNaul announced the Chamber of Commerce Community Clean-Up Day will be Saturday, April 27.
- McNaul introduced Brian Wright, the new Muscatine County Emergency Management Director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.