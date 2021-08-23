Historical projects in Fairport, Nichols move forward

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County took a step forward in declaring two sites in the county as historical landmarks during Monday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting.
During the meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously for an $18,934 subcontract with Sparky Consultants to nominate the Fairport Fish Hatchery to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district. The hiring is a subcontract of a $12,620 grant the county received from the Iowa State Historical Society. The county agreed to match $6,310.
“It has been deemed eligible, which means she has done a lot of work already,” Lynn Pruitt of the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission said. “Now we are going to take that work that has been done and move it up to the next level, which is to document everything. Usually it is a slam dunk at this point but nothing it ever a slam dunk. We think it will pass because they have determined it is eligible.”
The hatchery, which was established in 1908 and is located eight miles east of Muscatine on Highway 22, started as a freshwater mussel research and propagation station. It became a fish hatchery in 1929. During the late 1960s, the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife spent over $200,000 modernizing the facility. In 1973 budget cuts forced the facility to be turned over to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Currently 18 ponds are used to raise angling favorites such as large-mouth bass and bluegill.
In addition to the grant, the Friends of the Fairport Fish Hatchery have recently received a $47,368 from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Pruitt said that in-kind services worth $40,000 have been donated to help educate the community on the facility’s history.
The supervisors also agreed to apply for a CLG grant to hire a consultant to prepare the nomination for the Benjamin F. and Susan M. Nichols house in Nichols to be added to the register. Pruitt explained it was a grant application for a CLG grant for $3,700. Preliminary work has been done and the house was found to be eligible. If the grant is approved, there will be a cash match of $500 that the owners of the house will pay.
Also during the meeting commission member William Koellnerr from West Liberty said when the application for the house is done, the contractor will also see what other buildings in the county are eligible for the register. Currently St. Mary’s Church in Nichols is in the process of submitting its own nomination.
He also said the commission has just completed a project on country schools and churches.