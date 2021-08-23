Historical projects in Fairport, Nichols move forward

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County took a step forward in declaring two sites in the county as historical landmarks during Monday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting.

During the meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously for an $18,934 subcontract with Sparky Consultants to nominate the Fairport Fish Hatchery to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic district. The hiring is a subcontract of a $12,620 grant the county received from the Iowa State Historical Society. The county agreed to match $6,310.

“It has been deemed eligible, which means she has done a lot of work already,” Lynn Pruitt of the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission said. “Now we are going to take that work that has been done and move it up to the next level, which is to document everything. Usually it is a slam dunk at this point but nothing it ever a slam dunk. We think it will pass because they have determined it is eligible.”