"History on the Move" Mobile Museum to stop at Louisa County Fair

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — In 2019, The State Historical Society of Iowa’s “History on the Move” mobile museum ended its three year tour. Now, after a year off, the mobile museum will be making its grand return at the Louisa County Fair, taking place July 27-30.

“This will be the second three-year-tour of the mobile museum, and it has a brand new exhibit, ‘Iowa History 101: Iowa‘s People & Places’,” Jessica Rundlett from the State Historical Society, “Louisa County is actually only the second county that it has visited with this brand new exhibit.”

The Iowa History 101 exhibit will provide visitors with an overview of 13,000 years of Iowa history alongside over 50 different artifacts.

“We’ll have things as old as stone arrow points, and other things as recent as canned water from the Southwest Iowa flood. We’ll even have a flight suit worn by Iowa native Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield,” Rundlett said.

Other artifacts include boots worn by the Des Moines Waterworks director during the 1993 flood, First Lady Jane Kirkwood’s knitting needles, a women’s suffrage paper fan, a Birchbark lunchbox and much, much more.