HNI celebrates 75 years in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – After beginning in 1943 as a conversation between two friends and growing through the years to $2 billion in sales, HNI Corporation is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

While celebrating the milestone, the corporation recently learned it received a Future Ready Iowa Innovation Fund Award of $50,000 that can be used to cover the cost of training and education supplies, as well as provide wrap-around services addressing other barriers that some Iowans face when trying to obtain skilled training and entering the workforce. HNI received the $50,000 as a match to its investments that will be paid in the third quarter this year.

‘We intend to use the funds to execute our project of increasing translation services to help English language learners succeed in our business from the application process through promotional opportunities,” Tory Yeater, digital marketing coordinator, said. “Additionally we will use the funds to support our investment in front line supervisor training.”

The business was founded in 1947 in Muscatine by C. Maxwell Stanley, Clement Hanson, and H. Wood Miller. The idea had sprung from a conversation in 1943 between Stanley and Hanson regarding the same worry that employment would be a major problem when America’s veterans returned from World War II and the country transitioned back to a peacetime economy. Their shared belief was a need for more enlightened employer-employee relations, leading the two to create a manufacturing company to provide jobs for returning veterans to offset the predicted widespread unemployment. The result was a company with an empowered and invested workforce.

By 1947, Home-O-Nize Co., was established with the intent of producing home-related products. The first designs created modern kitchen cabinets, but initial success was driven by aluminum card files boxes.

As the company evolved into office products, it came to be known as HON Industries and finally HNI in 2004. In 1981 HNI acquired its first fireplace manufacturing company, transitioning the company to operate in two segments – workplace furnishings and residential building products.

Employees at HNI continue to be referred to as “members” and most are shareholders. They are empowered to think and act like owners and entrusted to make business decisions.

In its 75 years, HNI has created thousands of good-paying jobs, currently employing over 7,700 workers worldwide. The corporation has over 19 industry-leading brands. It has a board of directors of whom half are women, and has accomplished the goal of sourcing 100% renewable energy and implemented robust diversity and sustainability programs.

