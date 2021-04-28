HNI Corp. donates and helps plant 500 new trees around Muscatine for Arbor Day

Additionally, locations such as the Muscatine Riverfront, Mark Twain Overlook, Greenwood Cemetery, the Muscatine Soccer Complex, and the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will get trees thanks to this event.

“It’s going to be a pretty neat event,” Howard said. “We’re going to be able to keep people safely working in small groups throughout the community, and by the end of the event, we’ll have hundreds of new trees in the community.”

Muscatine has lost trees due to issues such as diseases, infestations like the emerald ash borer, and severe weather. Replacing these trees will not only bring back beauty to local parks but also provide a variety of specimen for pollinators and local wildlife to benefit from.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without a lot of planning, and so the city has really done a phenomenal job working with HNI to be able to work out all the logistics to tools to providing watering trucks and mulch,” Howard said. “So not only are these trees being planted, they’re also being taken care of right away.”

All the trees will be seedlings, allowing the group to plant more trees than they otherwise would be able to if they were planting fully grown trees. Although trees planted as seedlings have a higher mortality rate, doing so also gives these trees a shot at good head start.