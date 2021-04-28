HNI Corp. donates and helps plant 500 new trees around Muscatine for Arbor Day

MUSCATINE — Muscatine is going big to celebrate National Arbor Day Friday.
With the help of HNI Corporation and Muscatine Branching Out, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting Thursday and Friday.
Five hundred trees, donated by HNI as part of an initiative to give back to its communities, will be planted in Muscatine parks by over 100 volunteers from HNI. Branching Out will provide tools, assistance and guidance to the volunteers.
“Muscatine Branching Out is so excited that we have the opportunity to partner on such a wonderful event for Arbor Day. It’s truly going to be meaningful to interact with so many people and to carry such a big project in Muscatine. We’re looking forward to making it happen this week,” Branching Out President Hannah Howard said.
Although the group has plenty of experience planting trees, this is the first time it has participated in a special event such as this one, Howard said.
“This is new, and this was all spurred by HNI wanting to plant trees out in the community, and so we got involved when the city was looking for help because this is obviously a really big undertaking,” Howard said.
The parks included are Weed Park, Fuller Park, Taylor Park, Musser Park, Duncan Park, Brook Street Park, Sister Cities Park, 4th Street Park, Eversmyer Park, Oak Park, Lucas Park, Kent Stein Park, and the Muscatine Dog Park.
Additionally, locations such as the Muscatine Riverfront, Mark Twain Overlook, Greenwood Cemetery, the Muscatine Soccer Complex, and the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will get trees thanks to this event.
“It’s going to be a pretty neat event,” Howard said. “We’re going to be able to keep people safely working in small groups throughout the community, and by the end of the event, we’ll have hundreds of new trees in the community.”
Muscatine has lost trees due to issues such as diseases, infestations like the emerald ash borer, and severe weather. Replacing these trees will not only bring back beauty to local parks but also provide a variety of specimen for pollinators and local wildlife to benefit from.
“This event wouldn’t be possible without a lot of planning, and so the city has really done a phenomenal job working with HNI to be able to work out all the logistics to tools to providing watering trucks and mulch,” Howard said. “So not only are these trees being planted, they’re also being taken care of right away.”
All the trees will be seedlings, allowing the group to plant more trees than they otherwise would be able to if they were planting fully grown trees. Although trees planted as seedlings have a higher mortality rate, doing so also gives these trees a shot at good head start.
“You’ll find that if seedlings are given the water to take off at first, really they do a great job establishing and are able to grow very quickly,” Howard explained.
For anyone interested in planting their own tree, Muscatine Branching Out will hold its spring tree sale on May 13, where residents can get a large-size landscaping tree for $25 donation. This sale will be open to all members of the community. For more information, visit the Muscatine Branching Out Facebook page.