HNI Corporation has hired its newest vice president.
On Friday, January 17, HNI Corporation announced Matthew S. McCall, CFA had joined the company as vice president, investor relations and corporate development.
“We are excited to have Matt join the HNI team,” said Jeff Lorenger, president and chief executive officer, in a news release, “Matt’s experience and expertise will help us drive deeper investor engagement.”
Having earned a bachelor of business administration from East Tennessee State University and an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University, McCall has spent the past 20 years in various equity capital market roles. These roles have been at Wachovia Securities, BB&T Capital Markets, and Seaport Global Securities.
Since 2005, he has covered the commercial interiors and building products industries as a senior equity research analysis. He is a member of the CFA Institute and has received multiple awards for the quality of his research, including being StarMine’s top ranked building products analyst in 2018.
