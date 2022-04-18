HNI Corporation named 2022's Outstanding Local Partner by Iowa Urban Tree Council

MUSCATINE — HNI Corp. has been recognized for outstanding work on urban forestry.

The Iowa Urban Tree Council, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Trees Forever, gave HNI the Outstanding Local Partner award during the 31st Annual Urban Forestry Awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 12, at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

“Our goal is to celebrate all that’s being done throughout Iowa in urban forestry,” Emma Hanigan, DNR Urban Forestry coordinator, said.

The award was accepted by HNI’s Sustainability Brand Manager, Shelby Kresel.

“This year, HNI was our only nomination for the Outstanding Local Partner award,” Hanigan said. “The Iowa Urban Tree Council really is particular about who receives an award every year. We may have one Outstanding Local Partner or none every year. So I would say maybe one every other year is about how often this award is given out.”

The nominated Local Partner — a group of individuals, business or a nonprofit organization — must show examples of supporting urban forestry and making a positive difference in their community.

HNI Corporation has worked to reduce the emissions from its factories by pursuing renewable energy and reducing waste. On top of that, last year, HNI Corporation partnered with the Muscatine Parks and Recreations Department and Muscatine Branching Out to plant 500 trees across the city’s parks in celebration of Arbor Day. The company gathered 100 volunteers for this project and was able to replace the trees previously lost to infestations such as emerald ash borer and severe weather instances like the 2020 derecho.

“Being able to get the volunteers together to plant 500 trees in Muscatine’s parks was a big part of helping that community recover from its tree loss,” Hanigan said. “It’s so important that we have these volunteers and support networks for our public resources like our parks.”

Hanigan said it was “notable and special” that HNI was connecting back its forestry products in Iowa. “It’s really neat to see that come full circle with them helping with parks and planting trees.”

Iowa Urban Tree Council also noted $2.7 million in donations HNI made in 2019 and 2020 through its Charitable Foundation. HNI also frequently donates its products to schools, homeless shelters, learning centers, the Muscatine Y and others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.