Volunteering one’s time can be a great gift to local charities and nonprofits, but in this specific case, this gift ended up being two-fold for both the organization it was benefiting and the person it honored.

Last Saturday, a small group of volunteers from Allsteel helped paint the walls at one of MCSA’s (Muscatine Center for Social Action) refurbishment properties. This, as well as other efforts, was done in recognition of recent Allsteel retiree Ron Hartman and all of his years of service.

Hartman retired at the end of last year after working at the company for 35 years, being surprised with a retirement party by his co-workers. What ended up being the true surprise, however, was what he ended up receiving instead of a traditional gift.

At the party, it was revealed that Brenna Shoppa, dealer acquisition project manager at Allsteel, and her fellow employees set up a table where employees could either donate money for the MCSA or sign up for volunteering. An Amazon wishlist was also set up for those who wanted to buy specific items that the MCSA needed for those it serves.

“It was definitely a group effort,” Shoppa said. “We wanted to honor (Hartman), we wanted to give him something special for his retirement. He is a great leader, he touched so many people during his career and it was really tough to try and think of what would be a great gift for him. With the work that he does for MCSA, we eventually thought of being able to honor him through donations and volunteer work.”

In total, Shoppa and the others who attended Hartman’s retirement party collected over $900 to be donated in Hartman’s name to MCSA. Besides the volunteer paint work that was done last Saturday, several other Allsteel employees also signed up to volunteer at the MCSA “New Beginnings” Gala in April.

“It really was a nice surprise,” Hartman said. “I worked with such nice people at Allsteel, and I thought their gift was wonderful. It was the best retirement gift they could have gotten me.”

Being someone who currently serves on the MCSA Board of Directors, Hartman shared that the organization meant a lot to him because of how much the MCSA does for the Muscatine community through services such as its domestic violence shelter and its housing assistance program.

“It makes an impact for people and their families,” he said. “I really like that the organization helps people step up through their idea of a housing ladder — how they can get to somewhere safe and then somewhere permanent — and even with people that are struggling and don’t have much income, they can still help them find better options and training so they can get a stable income.”

Making the gift all the more meaningful, Hartman added, is that he knows how much of a need there is for volunteers and donations.

“There’s such a strong need, and (the MCSA) serve so many people that are deserving, so it’s great to see them get this kind of support,” he said. “It’s humbling and heartwarming to see.”

Nik Horn, MCSA research development officer, also expressed her gratitude for the efforts of Shoppa and her fellow Allsteel employees.

“We would like to thank the group for volunteering at MCSA. Their willingness to give their time and service is greatly appreciated. The support Allsteel has shown Ron Hartman and MCSA has assisted us in fulfilling our mission and serving our community.”