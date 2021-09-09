HNI to open assembly plant in Mexico, hire 250 additional employees

This new plant, which is expected to begin production in 2022, will be located in Saltillo, Mexico. It will partner with American Industries, a Mexico-based company, that helps outside companies establish and grow their operations within Mexico. Since 1976, American Industries has helped over 200 companies from across the world with this goal.

Bradford said the opening of the Saltillo facility will not lead to a reduction of HNI production efforts in the U.S., or job layoffs.

“This is simply adding capacity to our organization,” he said.

Bradford added HNI workers were positive about the announcement.

“Because the demand has been so high, there has been a lot of overtime and people putting in a lot of long hours, so they’re appreciative of the relief that will come with opening up some additional capacity,” he said.

Bradford said that HNI continues to try and attract additional employees for its Muscatine facilities. It offers hiring bonuses of $2,000 for first shift workers and $3,000 for second shift, additional worker appreciation activities, more part-time employees and an increased salary for all production workers.

“Our primary focus in everything that we do at HNI is meeting the needs of our customers and being a good supplier to them. What makes us successful is good for the company and for the members. In terms of future plans, we’re always evaluating what we have in terms of capacity and what our customers are asking for. Continuous improvement and continually looking at the way that we do things to make sure that we’re being as efficient as we can is something that is built into the culture of the company,” Bradford said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.