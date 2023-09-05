This Friday, HNI Corporation and its group of volunteers will be doing their part to help preserve tree life within the Muscatine community.

Using a $4,000 grant received from the Alliant Energy Community Tree Program and the One Million Trees initiative, the HNI volunteer group will be able to plant 20 new trees throughout Muscatine alongside the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.

This is far from the only time that the HNI Corporation has shown its support of local trees. Previously, on Arbor Day, 2021, more than 100 HNI volunteers participated in that year’s massive Arbor Day project, which resulted in 500 trees being planted across the city’s public park systems. HNI has also helped Parks and Rec out with many other grant-related projects across several years.

“HNI is a great partner for the city," Park Maintenance Supervisor Melissa Baker said. "It’s always been a good relationship that we have with them. They’ve been great as far as getting volunteers and just being very flexible in helping us get what we need to get accomplished for our grants, and they’re very eager and very happy to help."

Baker added that she and her team are hoping for good weather on the day of the tree planting, saying they chose to hold it in the fall in hope of having better weather with cooler temps and more rain.

Through efforts such as these, Muscatine has been able to continue receiving a “Tree City USA” designation for 31 years in recognition of its urban forestry management. This includes not only planting new trees, having a diverse tree population and keeping these planted trees healthy, but also diligently managing the trees near public streets in order to assure that they don’t present as an obstacle or danger to passing pedestrians or cars.

Baker also noted that the Tree City initiative helps communities have a tree canopy cover by tracking how many trees have been planted, trimmed or removed over a period of time, being both a good green initiative for the community as well as a good way to track tree repopulation.

“In urban areas, there’s a little bit of a lack of tree coverage, and that coverage helps with shading and wind breaks and all these different things,” she said. “Trees have gotten kind of a bad rap after the derecho that came through, and we’re trying to show people that trees are still something that’s very beneficial to communities.”

Although tree managing efforts are typically handled by Muscatine Parks and Rec, residents are permitted by city ordinances (Title 16, Chapter 8 – Weeds and Vegetation Management) to help with these efforts, specifically if a street tree is on their property.

According to city guidelines, street trees — which are trees located within the public right-of-way — must be trimmed at 10 feet above sidewalks and 14 feet above streets. A nuisance may be issued for trees that are not in compliance. Street trees that are diseased, dead or pose an immediate threat public health/welfare will be removed by the city upon citizen request.

Additionally, all citizens must first obtain a permit from the Parks and Rec Dept. if they wish to either plant a new tree or remove an existing healthy street tree, first assuring that any new street trees are a species that is on the Right-of-Way Tree Planting list. While residents must handle the additional planting and removing costs themselves, the initial permit is free to obtain.

For more information on local tree guidelines or for information on tree donation or upcoming tree planting projects, residents can contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241. To find the city’s Street Tree Request Form, residents can go to the Parks and Rec page on the City of Muscatine website.