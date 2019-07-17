MUSCATINE — Muscatine office furniture manufacturer has responded to gender-based wage discrimination alleged in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.
A spokesman for HNI Corp., parent company of Allsteel, said he couldn't comment on pending litigation, but the companies take discrimination, including in regard to pay equity, "very seriously."
"We think we have policies, programs, and procedures in place to treat people equitably," said Steven Bradford, senior vice president and secretary at HNI.
Former Allsteel and HNI employee Stephani Rife alleges that over her 13 year career with the companies, her wages were less than male employees in the same roles, and that she was fired based on her gender.
She filed suit in February.
In her last position with HNI as an operations manager, Rife alleges a male employee working for her was paid more than she was. She contends the companies violated the Equal Pay Act, Iowa Civil Rights Act and Title VII.
Bradford said he doesn't believe issues regarding pay discrepancy based on gender exist at either company or at HON, HNI's other subsidiary also headquartered in Muscatine.
He said when employees are hired, promoted or change jobs salaries and pay are reviewed to make sure employees wages are fair, appropriate and nondiscriminatory.
This is the third lawsuit filed against Allsteel alleging gender-based wage discrimination at the company. In 2007, Michelle Mattingly filed a lawsuit after an internal complaint about pay discrimination went unresolved. The case was settled.
Then in 2011, Erin Dindinger, Lisa Loring and Elizabeth Freund filed a similar lawsuit. In court documents, Allsteel cited education and experience, seniority and poor job performance as reasons the plaintiffs weren't paid more. The case went to trial in 2017 and after five days a jury sided with the employees, awarding $204,000 in back pay and $269,877 in attorney's fees.
Discovery in the Dindinger suit revealed "every woman manager at Allsteel over the course of 13 years (2000-2013) has been subjected to gender-based pay discrimination," according to the Rife lawsuit. The suit also claims Allsteel has not made an effort to remedy the pay cap since the conclusion of the previous cases.
A trial date has been set for Aug. 24, 2020, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The jury trial is scheduled to last five days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.