Administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall will be closed Tuesday, Jan 1, for New Year’s Day holiday. City administrative offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

 The Recycling Center and Transfer Station and Compost facility also will be closed Tuesday.

 There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection Tuesday, Jan. 1. Residents on the Tuesday route will have their refuse collected Wednesday along with the normal Wednesday route.

 There will be no curbside recycling collection Tuesday, Jan. 1. Curbside recycling collection will run one day late. For example, residents on the Tuesday route will have their recycling collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2; Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and, Friday on Saturday.

For more information, visit the Solid Waste Division website.

MuscaBus will not be running routes Tuesday. Regular service will resume Wednesday.

