{{featured_button_text}}
tree

During the 35th annual Holiday Stroll Friday evening, Mayor Diana Broderson, First National Bank of Muscatine president Scott Ingstad, and First National Bank director of Marketing Amber Schulte hosted the lighting, held in front of the bank, as a kick off for the event. Additionally around Thanksgiving and Christmas every year the bank sponsors the Young Professionals Two Weeks of Love campaign, which includes Freezing for Food and Toy Time. Bank employees donate non-perishable foods and new toys to help those in need throughout the area. 

 David Hotle david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

During the 35th annual Holiday Stroll Friday evening, Mayor Diana Broderson, First National Bank of Muscatine president Scott Ingstad, and First National Bank director of Marketing Amber Schulte hosted the lighting, held in front of the bank, as a kick off for the event. Additionally around Thanksgiving and Christmas every year the bank sponsors the Young Professionals Two Weeks of Love campaign, which includes Freezing for Food and Toy Time. Bank employees donate non-perishable foods and new toys to help those in need throughout the area. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments