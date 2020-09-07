Homecoming Spirit Week begins Tuesday, Sept. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School has announced the dress-up days for Homecoming 2020 and the homecoming court, but other activities such as the parade are still forthcoming.

With COVID-19, there are several changes in the way Homecoming 2020 will be celebrated. Currently, no dance or coronation is scheduled. The date and time of the parade has not been released. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Dancing Through the Decades.”

Spirit Week will be split into two weeks to give every student a chance to participate in theme days. The days begin Sept. 8 and 9, with 70s hippie days; Sept. 10 and 11 will be 80s tacky tourist day; Sept 14 and 15 will be 90s fashion day; Sept. 16 and 17 will be 2000s fashion; and Sept. 18 will be vintage Muskie gear day.

According to the Muscatine High School Facebook page, this year’s Homecoming court will be made up of: Timothy Nimely and Vayda Matos; Trevor Deidrichs and Sophia Emmert; Maria Villatoros and Elisha Gaye; Hallie Hanssen and Togeh Deseh; and Kaylynn Salyars and Joshua Thomas.

The Muscatine Journal will report more information about Homecoming week as it becomes available.

