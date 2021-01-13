Horne will serve as interim city administrator for Wilton

WILTON — Wilton will have temporary leadership at City Hall when current City Administrator Chris Ball leaves at the end of January.

The City Council Monday night approved the appointment of Iowa City native and current Ely, Iowa, resident Jeff Horne to the position of interim city administrator. The agreement is effective Jan. 18 to July 16, 2021, at a base salary of $37,500.

Approval of the contract was unanimous.

"The mayor and I have been over it a couple times, and Jeff has been over it," Ball told the council. "It's good on our end."

Council Member Wayne Budding asked if a permanent city administrator is being sought and what the city's course will be at the end of Horne's term.

"You could extend his contract for an additional amount of time or offer the position to him or look for another interim city administrator," Ball answered. "It allows you a lot of flexibility."

Horne has twenty years of experience in municipal leadership, including three years as Clinton's city administrator. Ball is leaving Wilton to become city administrator of LeClaire, Iowa.

