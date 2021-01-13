Horne will serve as interim city administrator for Wilton

WILTON — Wilton will have temporary leadership at City Hall when current City Administrator Chris Ball leaves at the end of January.
The City Council Monday night approved the appointment of Iowa City native and current Ely, Iowa, resident Jeff Horne to the position of interim city administrator. The agreement is effective Jan. 18 to July 16, 2021, at a base salary of $37,500.
Approval of the contract was unanimous.
"The mayor and I have been over it a couple times, and Jeff has been over it," Ball told the council. "It's good on our end."
Council Member Wayne Budding asked if a permanent city administrator is being sought and what the city's course will be at the end of Horne's term.
"You could extend his contract for an additional amount of time or offer the position to him or look for another interim city administrator," Ball answered. "It allows you a lot of flexibility."
Horne has twenty years of experience in municipal leadership, including three years as Clinton's city administrator. Ball is leaving Wilton to become city administrator of LeClaire, Iowa.
TOWNSEND FOUNDATION SAYS NO
A Wilton philanthropic trust has rejected a request from the city to help fund renovations to the police department facility and the attached community room. A letter from the Herbert L. and Nancy M. Townsend Foundation, made public during Monday night's council meeting, said the granting of the funding would not meet the foundation's goals.
"Herb's main focus was to help the greatest number of local children and education," the letter stated. "That is why we have emphasized the school and set up scholarships in the amount of $200,000 annually. We have also funded other things at the school and money to help teachers."
The letter went on to say the foundation has contributed to the library, pool, and nursing home, and the proposed Recreation Center/YMCA project would better fit the foundation's goals.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $43,050.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 6 of $2,953 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.
- The council accepted with regrets the resignation of Police Officer Mike Schmidt, who has been promoted to an administrative position in the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department.