Hospitals ask for community support in the fight against COVID-19

MUSCATINE — There's only so much space in the hospitals.

UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine is reporting the number of patients receiving in-patient care is worse than it has ever been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is encouraging the community to only seek emergency treatment if it is needed.

On Friday, Pam Askew, vice president of Patient Care at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine said only one of the beds in the hospital was free Friday morning, for the first time in over a week. She also didn’t expect it to stay free long.

Askew said if needed, patients can be admitted and transferred to a different hospital where there is a bed available. She said there have been extended waits over the past week to find an Intensive Care Unit bed open in the entire state.

‘We will never turn a patient away, but we are running at full capacity right now and surging up on our staffing plans to make sure we have enough staff here to provide the care the patients need,” she said.