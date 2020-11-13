Hospitals ask for community support in the fight against COVID-19

MUSCATINE — There's only so much space in the hospitals.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine is reporting the number of patients receiving in-patient care is worse than it has ever been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is encouraging the community to only seek emergency treatment if it is needed.
On Friday, Pam Askew, vice president of Patient Care at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine said only one of the beds in the hospital was free Friday morning, for the first time in over a week. She also didn’t expect it to stay free long.
Askew said if needed, patients can be admitted and transferred to a different hospital where there is a bed available. She said there have been extended waits over the past week to find an Intensive Care Unit bed open in the entire state.
‘We will never turn a patient away, but we are running at full capacity right now and surging up on our staffing plans to make sure we have enough staff here to provide the care the patients need,” she said.
UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine has a 5-bed intensive care unit and normally staffs for 12 beds in the medical-surgical unit. Askew said that not all the patients have COVID-19, but there have been increased numbers over the last two weeks. She said the hospital is seeing more cases of COVID-19 than it ever had. On Friday, Muscatine County reported having 68 new positive cases for a total case count of 2,171. In Iowa on Friday, 5,065 new positive cases were reported.
Askew said the emergency room has been constantly busy as a result of the greater number of cases. Throughout the state emergency beds are tight and finding an open bed is challenging. Currently UnityPoint Clinic is only testing patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and patents are asked not to go to the emergency room to be tested. They are asked to contact their primary care provider, reserve a spot at a walk in clinic, or to schedule a virtual visit.
“If the presence of COVID-19 in our communities is a marathon and not a sprint, then we are entering the hardest leg of the race to date,” Robert Erickson, UnityPoint Health Trinity President and CEO said. “Our critical care resources are near maximum capacity and we need the community to do their part to get this virus under control by following the CDC recommended safety guidelines.”
Askew said there have been several patients who have come into the hospital with COVID-19 who were ill and placed in the medical wing and in a few hours the patient becomes critically ill and the problem becomes finding an intensive care unit bed to transfer them to. She also said the hospital has stopped doing elective surgery that would require a hospital bed.
She stressed if there is an emergency case, the hospital would perform a surgery. Outpatient surgeries are also still being performed.
Angela Johnson, chief human resources officer for UnityPoint Health–Trinity, reported the situation is much the same throughout the state.
Adequate staffing is also an issue for the hospitals, with several staff members reporting having COVID-19. Askew also said the hospital is working hard to make sure their staff remains safe. She said they are frequently advised to wear masks and to stay home and self-isolate when not at work.
With a possible COVID-19 vaccine on the way, hospital staff will discuss the manner of distribution when one becomes available. Johnson said the hospitals are in constant contact with public health organizations and will continue to focus efforts there.
“I think most importantly we are looking for support and help from our community to help stop the community spread and create that urgency for your community,” Johnson said. “I think because we have been through the pandemic for so long our community is tired of COVID and they want to go out and have fun and see their loved ones. Thanksgiving is upon us and that is a time of gathering with family and friends. We are trying to create that sense of urgency and ask for their support in helping to stop the spread.”
