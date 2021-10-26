HOTLE: Council barking with excitement over pit-bull ban hearing

When I was working in Washington and the need for a photo of a pit bull came up, I always used to joke with former city administrator Brent Hinson that we needed to stage a shot. I recommended that we put a steak in the back pocket of his pants and put him in a room with a pit bull. I called this the Coppertone 2 photo.

It was a joke. Not even a very good one at that. It is predicated on the idea that pit bulls are dangerous and particularly bite-y animals, and this isn’t necessarily the case. I recall one time when I went with a friend to visit a person in Davenport. The person opened her front door and a pit bull came bounding out at me, hopping up and driving be back against a wall. The pit bull stood on its hind legs, leaning against me and licking my face with a huge smile. (Yes, dogs do smile.) It was then I realized I had not been attacked, but that it wanted hugs and kisses and was particularly playful. I ended up becoming good friends with the dog.