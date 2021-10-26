HOTLE: Council barking with excitement over pit-bull ban hearing

When I was working in Washington and the need for a photo of a pit bull came up, I always used to joke with former city administrator Brent Hinson that we needed to stage a shot. I recommended that we put a steak in the back pocket of his pants and put him in a room with a pit bull. I called this the Coppertone 2 photo.
It was a joke. Not even a very good one at that. It is predicated on the idea that pit bulls are dangerous and particularly bite-y animals, and this isn’t necessarily the case. I recall one time when I went with a friend to visit a person in Davenport. The person opened her front door and a pit bull came bounding out at me, hopping up and driving be back against a wall. The pit bull stood on its hind legs, leaning against me and licking my face with a huge smile. (Yes, dogs do smile.) It was then I realized I had not been attacked, but that it wanted hugs and kisses and was particularly playful. I ended up becoming good friends with the dog.
The opposite is also true. Once at a park in Washington I saw a pit bull charge a young teen, knock him over and proceed to go toward his throat, teeth bared. I ended up hitting the dog with a downed branch causing it to retreat, which was good as the friend I was with was retrieving his gun from his car. (Editor’s note: DO NOT DO THIS! This was done in response to a situation that could have resulted in serious injury to a human. This does not condone animal abuse in any way.) In talking to the police about the incident, we found out the dog belonged to a suspected drug dealer and the police thought it had been trained to be aggressive as a way of keeping police away from the house.
October, it turns out, is National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Best Friend Animal Society is using the opportunity to teach the community about the breed. The society claims the pit bull is as safe and gentle as any other dog. This may or may not be true.
A quick word here -- technically there is no such thing as a “pit bull” breed. It is a catch-all term for a type of dog, the most common one being the English Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Pit bulls were bred to be aggressive fighting dogs. This, however, doesn’t indicate a dog’s personality. That, pretty much, comes from the owner. In my experience a dog is only as good as its owner. Also in my experience the dogs who really seem to like to bite are smaller breeds, such as poodles or Chihuahuas. I can’t ignore that I’ve been around many pit bulls who were the most loving and cuddly dogs there are. I also can’t ignore that in Washington a postal worker was almost killed and spent two months in the hospital after being attacked by a 150-pound pit bull.
For many months the Muscatine City Council has been working on whether to lift the ban the city currently imposes on pit bulls. I think pit bulls are the most common dogs I see in town and that the ban has not really stopped anyone from owning a pit bull, but that’s not the point. The point is that we need to help the council make its decision for the direction pet ownership will be in the future.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, the council is having a public hearing to gather input from the community about whether the ban should be lifted or not. The last time they had such as meeting it was standing room only in the council chambers. This is a chance for the people to have their collective voice heard by the council and anyone who has a stake in this needs to attend.
Currently I am leaning toward something council member Peggy Gordon said. She believes the ban should remain in effect until pet owners learn more about how to keep their animals under control, at which time it should be revisited. That seems reasonable, but it is really up to the community.
With an 18-year-old ordinance “banning” pit bulls in Muscatine this is the perfect time for the council and the community to team up to decide what the future of the city will be. It may also encourage some people to get more deeply involved in the decision-making at the city level. That is always a plus.
As far as pit bulls are concerned, I would not immediately think that a pit bull is vicious. I also would not instantly rule the possibility out.