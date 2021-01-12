House destroyed by fire in Wapello Sunday evening

WAPELLO – Wapello Fire and Rescue reports that the occupant of a one-and-a-half story house that caught fire Sunday evening was awakened by a smoke detector and was able to escape a fire that destroyed the house.

According to a press release from the department, at about 7:03 p.m. Sunday the department was dispatched to reports of a bedroom on fire at a residence at 426 S. Main St. The Morning Sun Fire Department was immediately requested for mutual aid due to the nature of the call.

On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from nearly every window in the home. A Wapello police officer reported there had been several explosions from firearm ammunition in the home. Additional mutual aid was requested from Grandview Fire Department.

An initial fire attack was made from outside the home. The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters were able to enter the structure to extinguish the remaining flames. The department reports that icy road conditions slowed the response, but the winter weather had minimal impact on the firefighting efforts.