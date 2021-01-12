House destroyed by fire in Wapello Sunday evening

WAPELLO – Wapello Fire and Rescue reports that the occupant of a one-and-a-half story house that caught fire Sunday evening was awakened by a smoke detector and was able to escape a fire that destroyed the house.
According to a press release from the department, at about 7:03 p.m. Sunday the department was dispatched to reports of a bedroom on fire at a residence at 426 S. Main St. The Morning Sun Fire Department was immediately requested for mutual aid due to the nature of the call.
On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from nearly every window in the home. A Wapello police officer reported there had been several explosions from firearm ammunition in the home. Additional mutual aid was requested from Grandview Fire Department.
An initial fire attack was made from outside the home. The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters were able to enter the structure to extinguish the remaining flames. The department reports that icy road conditions slowed the response, but the winter weather had minimal impact on the firefighting efforts.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house and contents are a total loss and the estimated value of the damage is not available. The American Red Cross was asked to assist the owner. There were no firefighter injuries and no damage to nearby structures.
In all, 14 Wapello firefighters, nine Morning Sun firefighters and six Grandview firefighters responded to the scene. Also assisting were the Wapello Community Ambulance, Wapello Police Department, Louisa County Sheriff’s office, City of Wapello Public Works and Alliant Energy.
Cobi Miller, the owner of the house, was reportedly asleep inside the residence when he heard a smoke detector going off and discovered a large fire in the bedroom adjacent to where he had been sleeping. He was able to escape uninjured.
“This fire could have had a much more tragic ending if not for the presence of a working smoke detector,” the release said. “The smoke detector woke up the occupant and provided him the precious time necessary to escape the blaze. Within seconds of the discovery of this fire, it developed to a level that certainly would have been fatal for anyone inside. This message should serve as a reminder to check your smoke detectors monthly for proper operation. Smoke detectors save lives.”