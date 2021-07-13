House evacuated after smoke detector warns of faulty outlet

MUSCATINE – A smoking electrical outlet caused the evacuation of a house at 510 West Fourth Street Tuesday morning, but the situation was contained before a fire began.

Muscatine Fire Department battalion chief Ron Zheimer said at 8:47 a.m. a call came in reporting a fire in the attic of the house. Firefighters responded and found the house full of smoke. Firefighters checked the area to ensure the house wasn’t on fire and ventilated the house to get rid of the smoke. The electrical system was turned off and firefighters called Muscatine Power and Water to handle the outlet.

“It didn’t turn into anything like a structural fire,” Zheimer said. “It was just a smoldering outlet.”

He said the residents were home at the time the fire alarm went off. They had left the house prior to the fire department’s arrival. He said that the best thing about the situation was that the house had working smoke detectors that alerted the residents of the threat.