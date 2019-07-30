MUSCATINE — After years of discussion about what to do with a unique Muscatine site, the city has issued a request for development proposals that puts many possibilities on the table.
Developers have until Aug. 14 to submit project bids for the roughly 7-acre area near the Mississippi Drive Corridor known as Carver Corner.
The city has discussed the site, between Hershey Avenue and Green Street, since the 1990s when it acquired the former Carver Pump property. Since then, the city has invested close to $750,000 in the area through direct costs and soft costs such as maintenance.
More than a dozen people came to City Hall to hear more about the city's expectations for the project.
"What is unique about the site is it's the only riverfront-adjacent parcel the community will ever get," said City Planner Andrew Fangman.
One option the city proposes is multi-use commercial, with commercial or office space on the lower floor and 28 residential units upstairs.
Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin said a large number of people drive to Muscatine for work, and centrally located housing may offer them a chance to live in the city.
Past research, including the Housing Study, showed a need for a broad range of quality housing, she said, and past feedback from residents about the location also contributed to the RFP's development.
Ann Meeker of Muscatine Downtown Investors and her husband, developer Tom Meeker, said it's been difficult to fill existing office and commercial spaces downtown.
"I cannot imagine any high-quality employment opportunities that can be built on that site," she said, suggesting the area would be better served as a tourist destination.
The former McKee Button Factory also is on the property, and that building could be used to expand the National Pearl Button Museum, which has seen an increase in interest, donations and visitors since it became a national site.
Another option the city suggested is a grocery store. Fangman said a grocery store would be a good fit since the closing of Wholesale Food Outlet two years ago left Southend without one. He said a challenge in bringing a grocery store to the neighborhood is most available parcels are too small and don’t have the traffic counts stores require for development, unlike Carver Corner.
A section of Carver Corner does have a covenant on it for a documented contamination plume. In discussions, the issue has been described as potentially delineated, and the city could work with a developer to arrange testing. Fangman said he was not aware of any environmental concerns.
After the meeting, Royal-Goodwin said the city needs a “catalyst” project to connect Southend with downtown Muscatine, and the development on Mississippi Drive has helped.
"We're doing all this street work that will give a lovely thoroughfare but now we need stuff," she said.
She also acknowledged a project at Carver Corner would not solve all the issues in Muscatine, but it may help with some of them. It could also possibly lead to a partnership between developers for combined plans on the site, such as the proposed Muscatine Peace Park. Members of the park advisory committee were present at the meeting and had spoken to the council during planning of the RFP, proposing the park would serve as a marketable tourist attraction.
The project should be largely funded by private investment, Royal-Goodwin said. The parcel is in an Opportunity Zone, and developers could use tax increment financing, available tax abatement and tax credit programs.
City staff said since the RFP was released about a month ago, they won't know how many entities are interested for about two weeks.
"Don't get us wrong, I think we all understand it needs to be a beautiful space," Royal-Goodwin said. "It needs to be a space that reflects what we're about, but it also needs to provide some return on investment to the city."
Projects that would maintain the aesthetics of the riverfront, while providing residents access to economic, human and recreational services are ideal, she said. The top two or three projects will be presented during public meetings later this year with final approval coming from council.
"I hope to see some responses on the 14th," she said. "I'm very excited about what we can do with this."
