Hovercraft Club to visit Muscatine riverfront this weekend

Registration for the weekend will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday in front of the Pearl City Station. For any locals or those who have a hovercraft and are interested in registering for the event, the price is $60 for an individual member, $80 for a member and their family, and $70 for non-members. That day will also include a Hovercraft Club of America-sponsored Happy Hour at Missipi Brewing Company.

Then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be the Public Hover Show. Visitors will be invited into the paddock area of the Riverfront, and will be allowed to get a better look at the craftsmanship of each hovercraft there. For insurance reasons, there will be no formal or scheduled hovercraft rides at this event.

Members of the Hoverclub of America will also be down at the riverfront to answer questions about their vehicles and organization while judges will be handing out awards based on the quality construction and technical innovation of the hovercrafts.

Following the show, there will be a hover cruise traveling north up the Mississippi River, through Lock and Dam 16 and ending at Ducky’s Lagoon. Later that night, a dinner and award ceremony will be held for Hoverclub members at the Merrill Hotel. Finally, on Sunday at 10 a.m., the group will have one last cruise, this time going south through Lock and Dam 17.