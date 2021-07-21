Hovercraft Club to visit Muscatine riverfront this weekend

MUSCATINE – Cars and boats are considered to be pretty common sights down at the Muscatine riverfront, but what about a hovercraft – or a whole group of hovercrafts?
This weekend, July 23 – 25, the Hoverclub of America will be stopping by Riverside Park. Founded in 1974, the Hoverclub of America is meant to both to further the advancement of hovercraft throughout the world, and provide a space for hovercraft enthusiasts to cruise, race and share their vehicles with the public. This upcoming event is expected to bring in around 30 hovercrafts and 50 club members from all around the country.
According to Club President Ervy Greenwaldt, the Hoverclub has visited Muscatine a few times before. “Dave Moritz used to do a boat show in town and he’s a hoverclub member, and we used to be part of his boat show event,” he explained.
Although the club was able to hold smaller events in 2020, this will be the first big public event that the Hoverclub has held since the start of the pandemic. When it came to the reasons why the group enjoyed coming to Muscatine, Greenwaldt said that it was a good location for the group due to having a large river as well as an interesting downtown area to explore and things to do. He also cited Moritz as a big help when it came to organizing these events.
“Having a good resource in a town makes the organizing much easier,” Greenwaldt said, “and people like to come and check out the Mississippi River because it’s different from the little rivers that we’re usually at. The town itself is just really nice… and being so close to the boat lodge is really convenient. We really like coming to Muscatine.”
Registration for the weekend will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday in front of the Pearl City Station. For any locals or those who have a hovercraft and are interested in registering for the event, the price is $60 for an individual member, $80 for a member and their family, and $70 for non-members. That day will also include a Hovercraft Club of America-sponsored Happy Hour at Missipi Brewing Company.
Then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. will be the Public Hover Show. Visitors will be invited into the paddock area of the Riverfront, and will be allowed to get a better look at the craftsmanship of each hovercraft there. For insurance reasons, there will be no formal or scheduled hovercraft rides at this event.
Members of the Hoverclub of America will also be down at the riverfront to answer questions about their vehicles and organization while judges will be handing out awards based on the quality construction and technical innovation of the hovercrafts.
Following the show, there will be a hover cruise traveling north up the Mississippi River, through Lock and Dam 16 and ending at Ducky’s Lagoon. Later that night, a dinner and award ceremony will be held for Hoverclub members at the Merrill Hotel. Finally, on Sunday at 10 a.m., the group will have one last cruise, this time going south through Lock and Dam 17.
“Hovercrafts are so unique, and very few people know about them. But they’re a ton of fun, and they’re a great family hobby to be into because most of them are home-built,” Greenwaldt said, “Being able to show other people what you can do with them and how they work is nice, and the idea of these rallies is to hopefully spark some interest in somebody else who will hopefully becoming a hovercrafter and club member one day.”