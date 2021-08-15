 Skip to main content
Human remains discovered in Muscatine County identified
top story

Human remains discovered in Muscatine County identified

police

Muscatine County Sheriff’s office assisted in an investigation of remains found in Muscatine County. 

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that human remains that were found in Muscatine have been identified as Paul Merrill Campbell of Blue Grass, who has been missing since July 1, 2020.

Officials report the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny used radiograph images to establish positive identification. No cause of death was included with a press release from the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s office.

According to the release the office responded on July 7, 2021, to the 2500 block of Wiggins Road in Muscatine for human bones that were found by surveyors working near the Mississippi River levee. Muscatine County officials consulted with an anthropologist from the University of Iowa who determined the remains to be non-ancient. Based on the determination, the remains were transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The case was investigated by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, University of Iowa Decendent Care Center, University of Iowa Anthropology Department, Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office and Dr. Heather Garvin, forensic anthropologist.

