As the summer season rolls in, the Muscatine Humane Society and its supporters are starting things off with multiple special events.

More than 70 volunteers took to the businesses of Muscatine over the weekend with adoptable dogs by their side for the Humane Society’s Kash for Kritters event.

Overall, the turnout for the event was “awesome,” as Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis put it. People adopted 10 dogs and one cat, while four more dogs are in the middle of the adoption process on Tuesday. Additionally, over $9,500 was raised through donations during the three-day event.

“We were really thrilled because some people threw in $50 and $100 bills,” McGinnis said. “We were shocked, but we were also really happy, and it just lets us know that the public thinks we’re doing a good job. That’s what we always strive for, especially here in our own community. We want to have a good reputation, save animals and put out a healthy animal that can bring joy into people’s families.”

Although the shelter no longer has extended hours, the team at the Humane Society hopes to continue the momentum with its “Clear the Shelter” event, which is being held in honor of Be Kind to Animals Week. Throughout the rest of the week, the shelter is offering all cats at a reduced adoption fee of $10, while dogs can be adopted for only $100.

McGinnis emphasized that this fee includes the spay/neuter surgery cost if the animal hasn’t been spayed or neutered already. Additionally, each animal that is adopted from the shelter is microchipped. All adoptions also come with a coupon for a free vet visit to one of 10 different vets in or near Muscatine County, as well as an additional coupon for $10 off obedience classes for dog adoptions.

Although more dogs were adopted during Kash for Kritters, likely because of the public being able to interact with them in-person when these dogs were out at donation tables, McGinnis said she hoped to see more cat adoptions during Clear the Shelter.

“Dogs are always more readily adopted than cats — apparently there are just more dog people in this world than cat people,” she said. “But, at each of our storefront stations, we had a huge picture board of all the animals we have available here and there’s just as many cat photos as there are dogs, so we do try to spread the word about them too. I think more people will come in this week for cats.”

McGinnis hopes to see 30 adoptions this week. In the meantime, she assured that she and her team will continue spreading the word about their animals as they prepare for more adoptions.

“We have a veterinarian coming this Thursday, so we’re planning to spay and neuter several kittens,” she said, noting how sometimes the fast adoption of kittens can be a good thing, as this can sometimes clear up multiple cages at a time or make it so the staff doesn’t have to worry about finding new cages for the kittens when they get bigger.

Looking back on the donations the shelter has received both during and in between its events, McGinnis shared, “It just really makes my heart happy to know that the public thinks we’re doing a good job, and that they show it through donating. … We just try to do the best we can for the animals in our care.”

