Although the Muscatine Humane Society’s annual Kash for Kritters fundraising drive is still a little over a month away, Director Chris McGinnis and her team are already looking for volunteers in order to assure another successful year for the event as well as for the animals that it helps.

This year, the Kash for Kritters fundraising drive will be held on Friday, April 28; Saturday, April 29; and Sunday, April 30, with donation tables being set up at Hy-Vee, Walmart, Fareway, West Side Store and Blain’s Farm and Fleet.

According to McGinnis, this is one of the Humane Society’s longest-running fundraisers, being held every year with the exception of 2020, where it was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. During the event, volunteers take adoptable dogs to storefronts around town, giving people a chance to not only donate, but to interact with a dog that is looking for a forever home.

“It’s always been done as a kick-off to Be Kind to Animals Week, which is the first week in May, We usually adopt out 30-50 animals during that week,” McGinnis said.

The event is also seen as a nice treat for the dogs that get chosen to sit with volunteers, not only because they get to go outside and interact with people, but it also often boosts their chances at finding a forever home.

“It’s funny how people will adopt a dog or be interested in a dog when they can see it out in the public as opposed to actually having to come down here to look at dogs,” McGinnis said. “It’s also nice to see the dogs out in public in person and to get some public exposure for the shelter and the dogs that we have here.”

To further help with adoptions, the Humane Society is scheduled to have extended business hours as well as lower adoption fees during Kash for Kritters.

“This event really helps us diminish our animal population here, which fills up fast during the spring and summer,” McGinnis said. She noted how this year’s kitten season has increased the shelter’s cat population in spite of the shelter’s efforts to free up space through lowered fees and free cat months.

McGinnis said she hoped to see around $10,000 in donations, which would help the shelter replace all of the kennels in the building’s stray dog area.

While this project is important for the safety of their strays, McGinnis still emphasized that “it’s great to get money, but it’s more important to find homes for the dogs, so we hope for good adoption rates for dogs and cats that week.”

To sign up for a date and time to volunteer during the fundraising drive, residents can call 563-263-7358 for more information on what volunteer slots are available. Only adults and children ages 12 and older will be allowed to volunteer. For more information on other Humane Society events or on current shelter population updates and news, residents can visit the Muscatine Humane Society Facebook page.