Huston proud of MP&W storm response

MUSCATINE - Muscatine Power and Water General Manager Gage Huston is proud of MP&W's response to the Aug. 10 derecho windstorm.

Huston briefed the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees during Tuesday evening's board meeting.

"I am so proud of the work our crews accomplished," said Huston. "Our team members worked vigorously to restore essential services to our community and were on standby to help other communities devastated by the storm."

The severe thunderstorm system produced wind gusts in excess of 100 miles per hour, resulting in significant damage and numerous power outages. In total, 3,637 MP&W customers experienced power interruptions. The losses of power were temporary for 1,089 of them, but the remaining 2,548 experienced extended outages. Most were restored in just over 14 hours by MP&W staff and crews. The rest were restored as quickly as possible after repairs were completed on their equipment by electricians.

"This weather event brings to focus the skill and commitment our crew members bring to work daily to serve the community," said Huston.

FIBER TO THE HOME UPDATE