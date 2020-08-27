Huston proud of MP&W storm response

MUSCATINE - Muscatine Power and Water General Manager Gage Huston is proud of MP&W's response to the Aug. 10 derecho windstorm.
Huston briefed the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees during Tuesday evening's board meeting.
"I am so proud of the work our crews accomplished," said Huston. "Our team members worked vigorously to restore essential services to our community and were on standby to help other communities devastated by the storm."
The severe thunderstorm system produced wind gusts in excess of 100 miles per hour, resulting in significant damage and numerous power outages. In total, 3,637 MP&W customers experienced power interruptions. The losses of power were temporary for 1,089 of them, but the remaining 2,548 experienced extended outages. Most were restored in just over 14 hours by MP&W staff and crews. The rest were restored as quickly as possible after repairs were completed on their equipment by electricians.
"This weather event brings to focus the skill and commitment our crew members bring to work daily to serve the community," said Huston.
FIBER TO THE HOME UPDATE
Weather conditions at home and elsewhere caused a blip in Fiber to the Home progress, but officials remain hopeful the project to bring high speed internet and enhanced cable TV services to Muscatine will be completed on schedule. Erika Cox, MP&W's Director of Customer Experience and Technology, reported that not only MP&W crews were pulled away by the Aug. 10 derecho, but crews from AEG were called back to their home base in Georgia to respond to hurricane damage. Still, Cox said, she expects installations to be close to 500 by the end of August, and AEG is working hard to complete all construction before Nov. 3.
"It sounds like everyone is fully engaged and working toward the end goal," commented Board Chair Susan Eversmeyer.
RETURN TO LEARN
MP&W is collaborating with the Muscatine School District to assist at home learning, the board was advised. To help facilitate the district's Return to Learn plan, MP&W is offering internet/router services to eligible families, enabling children to receive online instruction. An estimated 90 to 200 families not already receiving internet service could sign up.
"MPW is glad to be a part of a project which champions learning, no matter where learning happens," said Cox. Added Eversmeyer, "I think it's fantastic. It sort of levels the playing field."
WIRELESS UPGRADE
MP&W will take steps to improve wireless communications service to customers who are outside the wired service area. The board approved a $250,800 expenditure for the required upgrades.
Cox said providing essential communications services to those who don't have viable alternatives is a priority. "Internet usage and customer needs have changed rapidly in the last few months due to COVID-19, with many still working from home, and now with students returning to school," she said. "This investment in additional equipment and updated network configurations supports our rural customers by providing increased speeds and greater reliability."
Full implementation is expected by April of 2021.
COMMUNICATIONS DEBT REFINANCED
Restructuring of debt is expected to help a sagging bottom line in the Communications Utility. The board approved a refinancing of Communications Revenue Bonds for a cumulative total of $10 million. The deal should replenish cash reserves, support further initiatives to improve existing services, and provide working capital to extend services to non customers wanting to be part of MP&W's all fiber system.
"The Communications Utility is experiencing growth with no slowdown in sight," said Huston. "Investing dollars today will secure Muscatine's communications needs for decades, connecting people to life."
FINANCIAL REPORT
"We had a pretty good July," reported Mark Roberts, Director of Finance and Administrative Services.
The Electric Utility posted net income of $960,000 in July. For the year to date through July, profit of $1.9 million was budgeted, but actual profit was $3.8 million. Profit of $4.2 million is projected for the year, but the expected ending cash balance of $51.7 million would be down by $10 million.
July profit of $51,000 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but actual profit was $102,000. Projected profit of $659,000 is expected by year's end.
July profit of $175,000 was budgeted for the Communications Utility, but actual profit was $26,000. Profit of $1,860,000 had been budgeted for the year, but profit of $69,000 is expected now with an ending cash balance of $5.1 million.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The board ratified expenditures and transactions for July totaling $9,813,156.
- The board approved a cost increase of $8,300 and final acceptance of the Water Tower Refurbishment Project at a total cost of $452,550.
- The board approved a cost increase of $9,756 and final acceptance of the Unit 9 ESP Roof Replacement Project at a total cost of $91,996.
- The board approved a request to the Mayor and City Council to designate Oct. 4-10, 2020, as Public Power Week. "I think this year it's even more important with the derecho storm we had," Huston commented.
