Huston seeing COVID-19 precautions in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — What started as the trip of a lifetime for Jim Huston had already lasted longer than expected and the question on the Wilton resident’s mind now is when he will get to come home.
Huston, now on an unplanned stop in Christchurch, said he had seen precautions being taken against COVID-19 while working at a research station in Antarctica and now as he is in Christchurch awaiting medical clearance to leave the country for his trip back to the United States. He says the people on New Zealand are gradually becoming more concerned about the spread of the global pandemic that is infecting several countries. So far, New Zealand has recorded 155 confirmed cases and has had 12 recoveries and no deaths related to the virus.
“Right now it seems like it was in the United States just a few weeks ago,” Huston said, as he reports nonessential businesses are just beginning to shut down as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19.
With a week left until Huston is cleared to come home, he is concerned that airports will be closed and he will not be able to get a flight out of the country.
The events began in the fall of 2019. All his life, Huston has dreamed of being able to explore the icy continent of Antarctica. While working in Muscatine, he received word that he had been accepted to work as a stock clerk for four months in McMurdo Station, Antarctica, a research station on the New Zealand-claimed Ross Island in Antarctica. All personnel and cargo going to or coming from Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station first pass through McMurdo. Huston commented that during his trip, he never achieved a goal of visiting the South Pole.
Huston said the issue started as he was getting ready for work about 10 days ago. Over the previous several weeks, the temperature had fallen to under -30. The building he was working in had lost its heating system and was being heated with portable heaters.
“Why be in a hurry to get to a cold building,” Huston said.
As he was leaving his quarters, he noticed some chest pains. He wanted to rest for a few minutes on his way to work, but the subzero temperatures made this impossible. On getting to work, he sat down and started feeling better. The pain returned. A co-worker advised Huston to take the day off. With only two days of work left before going home, Huston declined. After a while, he decided the pain was bad enough to seek medical attention.
Upon reaching the medical services, the doctors started taking preventative action. He woke up the next day and learned he had a heart attack. A plane arrived from Australia to take him to Christchurch Hospital in New Zealand.
You have free articles remaining.
“At that time they were concerned with two things,” he explained. “Primariy with getting me off the continent and secondly making sure they weren’t infecting Antarctica.”
He described the nurse that walked him onto the plane as wearing a face mask and protective suit. The rest of the crew was in the front of the plane, separated from the passengers. After a five-hour flight to Christchurch, Huston was taken to a hospital and was immediately quarantined.
After a weekend in quarantine, he had surgery in which a stint was installed. He was released to a friend who lived in the area and has been recovering since.
Huston says with his immune system being on the mend as a result of the surgery, he is slightly concerned about COVID-19.
“The family I’m with is doing a good job making sure I don’t take any extra risks,” he said. “I’ve gone to the store a few times just to get out. I went to a farm one time. For the most part I am staying close to the house.”
He reports people in New Zealand are concerned about the global pandemic but feels the country has a good template from which to respond by looking at other countries which are already attempting to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the time he has been in New Zealand, Huston said he has noticed people are still going to work, but are not going to stores like they had. He said people are being told to stay home and are buying more merchandise to keep the number of trips down.
Currently, the COVID-19 quarantine in New Zealand is scheduled to last four weeks.
Huston said the New Zealand response to COVID-19 is “not to the extremes of the United States, but people are starting to worry.” He reports people are buying extra supplies. He said the market near where he is staying ran out of bread in the early afternoon for the first time since he had been there. He said an announcement had come on Monday, March 23, that non-essential businesses would be closing. By Wednesday, he said, there were long lines at gas stations. He also commented that gun shops were busier.
While the thought of how much he misses his family has him wanting to get back to the United States soon, he commented he is doing everything he can to remain healthy and to keep those around him healthy.
Huston also happily commented he already has a contract to return to Antarctica next year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!