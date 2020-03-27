Huston seeing COVID-19 precautions in New Zealand

After a weekend in quarantine, he had surgery in which a stint was installed. He was released to a friend who lived in the area and has been recovering since.

Huston says with his immune system being on the mend as a result of the surgery, he is slightly concerned about COVID-19.

“The family I’m with is doing a good job making sure I don’t take any extra risks,” he said. “I’ve gone to the store a few times just to get out. I went to a farm one time. For the most part I am staying close to the house.”

He reports people in New Zealand are concerned about the global pandemic but feels the country has a good template from which to respond by looking at other countries which are already attempting to contain the spread of COVID-19. In the time he has been in New Zealand, Huston said he has noticed people are still going to work, but are not going to stores like they had. He said people are being told to stay home and are buying more merchandise to keep the number of trips down.

Currently, the COVID-19 quarantine in New Zealand is scheduled to last four weeks.