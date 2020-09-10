Hy-Vee hosts car and bike show to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics

MUSCATINE — On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Muscatine Hy-Vee at 2400 2nd Ave. will be holding its first annual Car and Bike Show.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Hy-Vee parking lot will be filled with classic cars, street rods, sports cars, and cool motorcycles. In addition, there will also be a tent set up where grilled food will be available, as well as a live musical performance by Lefty & the Spinners.
“Hy-Vee has a plan to host a number of events over the next couple of months that are related to the community or the store, just getting people there in the parking lot,” said Lindsey Phillips, Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County, one of the groups that the event is benefiting, “This was (Hy-Vee’s) idea, and they invited us to participate.”
Phillips said this is her first time doing an event like this, and she’s really excited. “I don’t know what to expect, and we won’t necessarily know how many cars to expect, but we’re hoping for a good turnout.”
Registration for the event starts at 10:30 a.m. that day, with the entry fee for each vehicle being $20. Preregistration is not required, and attending the event is free. There will also be trophies given out for Best in Show, Most Unique, People’s Choice and Little’s Choice.
One-hundred percent of the vehicle entry fees will go to benefit the Special Olympics of Muscatine County and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County programs.
Because of the pandemic, programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters haven’t held their usual fundraisers. In July, they held the Hoops for Kids event as part of their goal to find creative and safe ways to raise money.
“Historically, in all of our fundraisers, you’re very close together,” Phillips said, “There’s not a way to social distance because you have someone in your space harnessing you up to go over the edge or you’re all on a lane together at the bowling alley. Neither of those are practical during this time, so it’s helpful when things like this and the basketball tournament workout, because you’re very much in your own space.”
Phillips pointed out that because the event takes place in a parking lot, there is more room to space people out. They will use traffic cones to direct people. “I think anything that people feel safe at, they’re more likely to participate in,” she said.
People who don't show a car can still donate money by using the donation box or by participating in the People’s Choice decision, where the car with the most money in their envelope wins.
Phillips is expecting this first Car and Bike Show to go well. “There’s not a lot going on right now. I think events are starting to happen more often, but it’s still not like it was, so this gives people something to do while staying in town,” she said.
