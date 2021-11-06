Hy-Vee selects Muscatine Diabetes Project to receive this month's reusable bag donations

MUSCATINE – In November 2019, the Hy-vee Reusable Bag Program was created. With so many communities supporting the Hy-Vee brand, the company wanted to try and give a bit of that support back through a donation to a different non-profit organization each month.
For this month, it will be Muscatine’s turn to receive some support from Hy-Vee and its customers. At the beginning of this month, it was announced that the Muscatine Diabetes Project was selected as this month’s beneficiary.
Beginning in 2016, the Muscatine Diabetes Project focuses on supporting people of all ages in the Muscatine community who live with diabetes. This support includes the providing of education programs, the creation of outreach activities and support groups, and the efforts being made to help fill the gap between diabetes patients and their medical providers. The Diabetes Project was personally selected by store leadership at both the Hy-Vee Grocery Store and Hy-Vee Mainstreet.
As part of the Reusable Bag Program, the Muscatine Diabetes Project will receive $1 every time a “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased at either one of the Muscatine Hy-Vee locations during the month of November. Customers can also choose to make a personal donation to the Diabetes Project by taking advantage of the Giving Tag attached to their purchased bag. They may also choose to donate to another local non-profit alongside the $1 donation to the Diabetes Project.
In a public statement, Diabetes Project President and Co-Founder Kim Seligman said that she and her team were excited to be chosen as this month’s beneficiary. In addition, the fact that November is National Diabetes Awareness Month made the honor all the more meaningful.
“This donation will help us ensure that all people impacted by diabetes are empowered by knowledge, encouraged by action and supported by the community,” Seligman stated, “There’s joy in the journey as we walk alongside each other in helping prevent diabetes and improve outcomes.”
Since the start of the Reusable Bag Program, Hy-Vee has sold 89,154 bags and has given $89,157 to non-profits across several communities. For more information on the program, residents can visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.