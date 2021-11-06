Hy-Vee selects Muscatine Diabetes Project to receive this month's reusable bag donations

MUSCATINE – In November 2019, the Hy-vee Reusable Bag Program was created. With so many communities supporting the Hy-Vee brand, the company wanted to try and give a bit of that support back through a donation to a different non-profit organization each month.

For this month, it will be Muscatine’s turn to receive some support from Hy-Vee and its customers. At the beginning of this month, it was announced that the Muscatine Diabetes Project was selected as this month’s beneficiary.

Beginning in 2016, the Muscatine Diabetes Project focuses on supporting people of all ages in the Muscatine community who live with diabetes. This support includes the providing of education programs, the creation of outreach activities and support groups, and the efforts being made to help fill the gap between diabetes patients and their medical providers. The Diabetes Project was personally selected by store leadership at both the Hy-Vee Grocery Store and Hy-Vee Mainstreet.