MUSCATINE — A romance between two people without a common language is told through poetic internal dialogue in a film being screened at festivals around the world. The poet, Andrea Dietrich, grew up in Muscatine.
"Six Days of Sistine" follows the brief relationship between Jean-Baptiste and Sistine through present Bath, England, outside of London. One speaks French and the other Spanish, but their thoughts are revealed through poems Dietrich wrote.
Dietrich, formerly Andrea Miller, said having her work selected by the screenwriter/director of the film, Richard Perry, was validating.
“It made me feel like everything I’ve done led to something really important to me,” she said.
Dietrich is a “huge movie buff” and has seen at least one new film each weekend for the past 50 years. She said combining her two favorite art forms was a special treat.
After graduating from Muscatine High School in 1973, Dietrich went to college at Brigham Young University in Utah where she studied to become a teacher. She’s been teaching since the 1980s and has been at Nomen Global teaching grammar since 1999. She had her second child just before she graduated from BYU. After her children were grown, she started concentrating on her love of writing.
Dietrich said she enjoyed creative writing in school. In 2000 she took a poetry course online and wrote 10 poems. The following year, she had 100 completed works. She said the class revealed her natural writing style comes out in iambic pentameter, a line of verse with five metric feet.
“My ability is to write with rhythm and rhyme,” she said. “I’m a formula person. I like to have a plan.”
Free verse is a more common style of writing, Dietrich said, but she likes her work to be lucid. She joined the website PoetrySoup.com to post her work, participate in writing contests and provide feedback to other writers. Dietrich said the contest topics are catalysts for what she thinks and believes and helped her practice different writing forms.
In 2010, she submitted “Cinder Girl” for an international competition and it won. It has since been the most visited of the international poems on the website. Dietrich said she didn’t think the poem was that incredible so she was shocked when the filmmaker contacted her about using it as the focal point of a new movie.
“I’m just so happy that somebody discovered me and recognized my work,” she said.
The film has been screened at domestic and international film festivals since October including the Arizona International Film Festival last month. Dietrich said during the filmmaking process, she and Perry had very little interaction. The two got the chance to meet and answer audience questions in Arizona.
Perry said he came across Dietrich’s poetry as he was researching for the film. After reading “Cinder Girl,” he said he thought it was a great poem for the film.
“After speaking with her and reading some more of her work I realized that her material really worked well with the narrative story I wanted to tell,” he said.
English actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Elarica Johnson star. Both actors have had roles in the Harry Potter movie series. Dietrich said it was amazing to think about those actors speaking words she wrote. Jean-Baptiste and Sistine meet at a time when they’re both feeling lost and find a kindred spirit in one another. After appearing at film festivals, there are plans to make the film available on Vimeo, Google Play and Amazon Prime.
Though Dietrich doesn’t get back to Muscatine or Iowa as much as she would like, she has fond memories of growing up there. As a 14-year-old, she walked “every street in that city” selling Christmas and greeting cards so she could buy a Stingray bicycle for $49.
Dietrich plans to keep writing poetry and giving feedback to fellow writers. She may begin writing song lyrics.
“I like to shine wherever I am,” she said, “and I found a place where I can shine.”
