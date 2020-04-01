"I like it": Supervisors approve of plan for Highway 61 access south of Wapello

WAPELLO — A new plan to provide Highway 61 access south of Wapello when the highway is relocated in a few years solves issues raised about the state's previous design, Louisa County supervisors said Tuesday.

Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt presented the Iowa Department of Transportation’s latest plan during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. It would relocate a connecting spur from the existing U.S. 61 corridor to the new highway and also modify a connecting roadway from K Avenue that would partially utilize the county’s 65th Street right of way.

The redesign would allow an at-grade intersection to be constructed south of Wapello, with Highway 61 traffic only allowed to make left turns off the relocated roadway. Meanwhile, drivers using the connectors would only be able to make right turns onto the relocated highway and would then need to use J-turns, which would be constructed approximately 1000 feet on each side of the intersection, if they wished to travel in the opposite direction.

Median barriers would prevent the connector traffic from driving through the intersection to access the opposite lane of Highway 61 traffic. Acceleration and deceleration lanes are apparently part of the newer design.