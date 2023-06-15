The Friends of the Muscatine Art Center invites the local community to come celebrate the arts during The Annual Ice Cream Social scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. The Annual Ice Cream Social is sponsored by Kent Corporation and SSAB. Crusin’ will perform from 1:15 to 3:45 p.m. The gallery will be open for people to view the displays. Admission to the Ice Cream Social is free of charge. In addition to selling ice cream, the Friends organization is offering slices of pie, brownies, cookies and other treats.