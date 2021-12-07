Immigrant workers ask Louisa County supervisors for help from rescue funding

WAPELLO — While no decision was made Tuesday morning, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors heard from a group of “essential and excluded" immigrant workers who requested pandemic relief funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding as hazard pay for their service.

About 20 people representing workers from throughout Louisa County attended the weekly board of supervisors meeting to share the stories of hardship they had being frontline employees during the COVID-19 health crisis. The workers shared stories of having to risk getting sick and passing the disease along to family members during the pandemic. They also said they had not received any kind of assistance while many received stimulus checks from the federal government or unemployment and health care benefits. In a previous interview, Rev. Guillermo Trevino Jr. said there are many reasons the workers did not receive stimulus, including that many are undocumented immigrants.

“I hadn’t heard this side, thank you for talking to me,” said Randy Griffin, chair of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors. “I think I will quit with that and say that we will take what you are asking of us into consideration.”