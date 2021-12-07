Immigrant workers ask Louisa County supervisors for help from rescue funding

WAPELLO — While no decision was made Tuesday morning, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors heard from a group of “essential and excluded" immigrant workers who requested pandemic relief funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan funding as hazard pay for their service.
About 20 people representing workers from throughout Louisa County attended the weekly board of supervisors meeting to share the stories of hardship they had being frontline employees during the COVID-19 health crisis. The workers shared stories of having to risk getting sick and passing the disease along to family members during the pandemic. They also said they had not received any kind of assistance while many received stimulus checks from the federal government or unemployment and health care benefits. In a previous interview, Rev. Guillermo Trevino Jr. said there are many reasons the workers did not receive stimulus, including that many are undocumented immigrants.
“I hadn’t heard this side, thank you for talking to me,” said Randy Griffin, chair of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors. “I think I will quit with that and say that we will take what you are asking of us into consideration.”
Griffin said his philosophy is to use money of this type to benefit all the people of the county by funding such things as roads and emergency crews. He also said it seemed the workers there had not been correctly taken care of by their employers and should be taken up with the employers. He also said that he would consider holding a public hearing while determining how to spend recovery money.
In the last three months, essential and excluded immigrant workers have been organizing into core teams at their Hispanic Catholic parishes in Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Columbus Junction and Washington. The teams are forming a new regional organization called Escucha Mi Voz, a spin-off of the Iowa City Catholic Worker.
During the meeting, several of the workers spoke about how the pandemic had impacted them.
“It’s gotten so bad that we have actually had to borrow money to get our bills paid,” Salvadore Ortega, one of the workers, told the supervisors through a translator. He also spoke about the continuing symptoms he has from when he had COVID-19.
Sylvia Juarez, another worker, said she has been in Iowa for 43 years and works at Tyson. She said she had contracted COVID-19 during work. She had to spend two weeks at home and when she returned she found the plant was shut down for another two weeks. She said even with shielding that has been installed to separate workers, they are still in danger of contracting COVID-19.
“I still risked our lives over there,” she said. “We are just here to beg your help because we hurt.”
Contingents of workers are expected to meet with the West Liberty City Council Tuesday evening, an ARPA work session in Des Moines Wednesday morning and the Columbus Junction City Council Wednesday evening. About two weeks ago, a group of more than 120 meatpacking plant workers met with Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston. On Monday, more than 30 immigrants had a round table discussion with two West Liberty city councilors-elect.
Iowa City and Johnson County has contributed $2 million to such a fund. LULAC and Catholic Worker House of Iowa City, a nonprofit that houses undocumented immigrants, are two of the 16 groups that lobbied for the Excluded Workers Fund.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, Louisa County will receive $2.4 million; Columbus Junction will receive $275,000; West Liberty will receive $522,000; Muscatine County will receive $8.3 million; and Muscatine will receive $3.3 million.