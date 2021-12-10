Immigrant workers petition Columbus Junction, Louisa County, for hazard pay

“We are asking for stimulus check relief,” Espinosa said about her and the other petitioners.

Beatriz Villa agreed.

“We could use the support of the American Rescue Plan,” she said.

After others spoke, Huston thanked everyone for coming to the council meeting. None of the city officials responded to any of the comments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other action, Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) Director Jim Ingham provided an update on the status of the ambulance service, which covers most of the north and west portion of the county.

The city has agreed to assume ownership of the LCAS, but final insurance details are still being discussed and no date for any transfer has been announced.

In the meantime, Ingham told the council that an ambulance unit was now located at the Grandview Fire Station and several volunteers were now staffing the unit.

“(The volunteers) have really stepped up and provided excellent coverage,” he said.