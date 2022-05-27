ImpactLife asks residents to schedule blood donations in June to prevent shortage

MUSCATINE — ImpactLife has announced that its type O-positive and O-negative blood inventories have reached critical shortage levels because of regular donor vacations and summer break for schools.

In the midst of this, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was activated in response to a shooting that occurred in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24. With ImpactLife being a member of BERC, the organization was one of many that sent units of type O-negative blood to help replenish the blood that was used in the aftermath of the shooting.

As was to be expected, however, doing this further impacted ImpactLife’s own blood supply. According to its reports, the local levels for O-positive blood is at a less than three-day supply while O-negative blood is at only a one-day supply. As such, the organization is currently asking residents to schedule a blood donation appointment in the next week.

When asked about how the public has reacted to this request, Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn was able to report an increase in donations throughout Wednesday of this week. In addition to individuals scheduling appointments on their own time, a blood drive was held at the Muscatine YMCA.

“The trend has been really encouraging,” Winn said. “Our donor scheduling phones have been busy. Before this, we were in a period of not meeting our daily collection goal, but we actually exceeded our collection goal (on Wednesday) even though word was just getting out.”

However, while the immediate response has been positive, Winn emphasized that these donations must remain steady in order for the local blood supply to not fall into another potential shortage. At this time, projections indicate that blood donation in the weeks ahead will hit 20% to 25% below the weekly donation goal of 3,600 donations per week if donations do not increase.

“The entire month of June looks to be really challenging from a selection standpoint,” Winn said. “We’re seeing improvement, but the downside of a quick and urgent response in relation to what took place in Texas is that we have a quick blip of donations and then we’re back to where we were before. So we need to sustain the donation pace that we’re at now in order to have a steady supply.”

If a shortage were to happen over a long period of time, it would make it all the more difficult for ImpactLife to manage its available inventory, which could then impact those needing blood transfusions.

“We just can’t have a time where a patient might need blood and it isn’t available,” Winn said. “There’s no other resource for a blood component that’s needed for a patient’s transfusion. It can only come from a donor, and while we would have help from the BERC in the case of a mass casualty event, we can’t ask for help from BERC without a precipitating event. So, we need to get out into the communities that we serve and spread the message that we really need people to come in and help us maintain those full donation schedules on a consistent basis.”

Those wishing to schedule an appointment to donate blood can do so by calling 800-747-5401, going to www.bloodcenter.org or by downloading the IMPACT mobile app. Those who donate blood anytime from now through July 10 will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for either a donor’s choice of gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

“We know that people don’t come to give blood so that they can get a gift card or anything else in return, but we think it’s a nice way to say thank you for taking that extra step to make a donation,” Winn said.

