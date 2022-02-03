ImpactLife calls for more blood donations after loss following winter storm

MUSCATINE — As winter continues to bring more snow and harsh weather, blood donations are more needed than ever.

ImpactLife released a statement this week asking for more blood donations following the severe winter storm that swept the Midwest, forcing many would-be donors to cancel their appointment.

It is estimated that this storm caused ImpactLife to lose over 200 donations of blood through a combination of these canceled appointments as well as the closure of some blood centers due to bad weather and the cancelling of mobile blood drives due to bad roads.

“Our service region covers 125 hospitals across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, and if you’ve looked at where the bigger storms have hit in the last day or so, a lot of it did effect several areas in our southern region,” manager Kirby Winn said. “So even though we (in the Quad Cities and Muscatine area) didn’t get much snow, our operations were still impacted even though we didn’t see it personally.”

Winn added that although many blood centers opened later this week, these blood centers still have a daily schedule that was filled before the storm, making it harder for canceled donations and drives to be rescheduled for that same week.

“We have to keep up with our calendar and our teams are already booked, or ideally they are, so it makes it hard to go back and recover those donations,” he said.

Through this loss, many of ImpactLife’s blood inventories have fallen, with most only a 1.5 days supply for nearly all blood types and platelets while other inventories only have a 3-day supply. This is in addition to the other lulls that many blood centers are experiencing at this time.

“Throughout the pandemic, many of our mobile blood drives canceled and we lost quite a few of those events temporarily,” Winn said. “Now there’s a mix where these drives are happening again, but only at about 70% of what we had before.”

Still, with a consistently strong stream of daily and weekly donations, Winn said he felt confident that ImpactLife would be able to recoup supplies.

Winn expressed the importance of gaining first-time donors through drives, as they are just as important to blood centers as regular donors.

“We need a mix, and this kind of circumstance that we’re in really highlights that need. The existing donor base can’t do it all,” he said.

At this time, all donors who register to give blood anytime on or before March 20, 2022, at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive will ether receive a voucher for a gift card or an ImpactLife “Feelin’ Lucky” t-shirt, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-747-5401, go to www.bloodcenter.org, or use the ImpactLife mobile app. Those wishing to set up an in-center blood drive in Muscatine for their group can do so by calling 563-359-5401 or going online.

