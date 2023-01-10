ImpactLife celebrates National Blood Donor Month with special campaigns

In 1970, President Richard Nixon recognized January as National Blood Donor Month. Since then, blood providers from across the country have taken this time to recognize and celebrate blood donors, from those who donate every month to those who just started donating.

With this latest Blood Donor Month, ImpactLife hopes to not only continue celebrating those who make it possible to save so many lives but to also give additional help beyond just providing blood by allowing their donors to also give some support to Feeding America when they donate.

From now until Jan. 15, ImpactLife will give blood donors the choice to receive either an electronic gift card for themselves or make a donation of equivalent value to Feeding America. According to Manager Kirby Winn, more than 1,800 members of ImpactLife’s donor base have chosen to give a little more since the start of this campaign in November 2021, resulting in over $28,000 being raised so far for Feeding America.

“I think a lot of people like (the campaign) and responded to it well,” Winn said. “People come to give blood for lots of different reasons. Maybe they know someone who received a blood transfusion or they’re motivated by the stories we tell, but so many just want to do something good. So when they’re given the option, the choice to give to Feeding America has been compelling for a lot of these folks.”

Also during National Blood Donor Month, ImpactLife is encouraging its donors to share their stories on social media using special graphics.

“We think sharing the stories of people who give blood can make others aware of blood donation as an opportunity to support their community and provide a life-saving resource,” Winn continued.

In addition to celebrating its valued donors and giving them the chance to help others even more than they already do, ImpactLife also hopes to use this occasion to encourage new donors to give blood, as many blood banks across the country are still struggling because of severe weather and seasonal illness preventing more regular donors from making their appointments. This combined with the decrease in blood supply that occurred during the holidays further emphasizes the need for both old and new donors to step up and give.

“Growing our donor base is always a priority,” Winn said. “It’s also important to start the year off strong, not just because we have collection goals for 2023 that we need to begin making progress with, but because the holiday season always leads to a reduction in blood donations … and we need to pick up some of that slack.”

ImpactLife provides blood services to 124 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin in addition to sharing its resources with other blood banks, being able to help others who live throughout the Midwest and beyond. Those who would like to schedule a blood donation appointment at their local ImpactLife, can call 800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org or download the ImpactLife mobile app.